Man appears in vest during virtual hearing, Delhi HC fines him Rs 10k

The Delhi High Court has imposed a cost of Rs 10,000 on a petitioner for appearing before it in a vest during a virtual hearing.

“During the course of VC petitioner no.5 has appeared through VC for his identification by the IO in his vest. The conduct of the petitioner no.5 in appearing before the Court in his vest is totally unacceptable. Even though the proceedings were being conducted through VC, he should have appeared before the Court in proper clothes,” Justice Rajnish Bhatnagar said in an order.

The cost of Rs 10,000 is to be deposited with the Delhi High Court Legal Services Committee as per the order.

The order was passed by the court while disposing of a petition seeking quashing of an FIR related to a matrimonial dispute. The person on whom the cost has been imposed was one of the accused in the case filed by a woman against her husband and his family members.

The parties had settled their dispute in July this year and approached the court for quashing of the FIR. The court allowed the petition and quashed the FIR registered at Safdarjung Enclave police station in 2019.