Man, aide held for ‘extorting Rs 12 lakh from 45 women using morphed photos’

The issue, reported in early September, had snowballed into a major controversy.

A 20-year-old man and his accomplice were arrested for allegedly extorting Rs 12 lakh from 45 women across several states by threatening to post their morphed obscene pictures on social media.

DCP (Northwest) Vijayanta Arya said the accused, Shoaib Akhtar, worked with a firm which provided loans to customers online. He also has a diploma in graphic designing. He, however, lost his job during the lockdown.

“Akhtar misused the database of his previous company and targeted the clients. He and two associates, Nasimul Haque and Jabbar, hatched a conspiracy to extort money from people by sending them their morphed obscene pictures, and threatened to post the same on social media. Akhtar and Haque were arrested by a team led by SHO (Jahangirpuri) Surinder Sandhu,” said the DCP.

Arya said the matter came to light last Friday when a resident of Jahangirpuri registered a complaint against the accused: “The complainant, who works with a private airline, alleged the accused sent obscene pictures of her and threatened to make them viral on social media if she did not give him money. The accused were arrested after a raid at Gurgaon. Efforts are on to arrest the third accused.”

“During questioning, the accused claimed they would download pictures of their targets from social media accounts, create obscene images, and send them via WhatsApp. If the victim tried to avoid them, they threatened to upload the pictures on social media and send it to their relatives,” said Arya.

Police have so far found the trio targeted 47 women, including a resident of UP’s Allahabad who has filed a complaint against them.

“There are 45 complainants. We request all of them to register a case against the accused persons; many are ready,” said an officer.

