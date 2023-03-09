Man seeks action against Mayawati for ‘comparing herself to Lord Ram’, Delhi L-G turns down request

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has turned down a request by a man to prosecute Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati for “hurting his religious sentiments” by “comparing herself to Lord Ram”.

Chatter Singh Rachhoya, who had filed a complaint to this effect on August 20, 2019, and followed up on it vigorously over the last years according to government records, had submitted an application to the District Magistrate (West), the Union Home Secretary and the Office of the L-G requesting prosecution sanction under Section 196 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) to prosecute Mayawati after he learnt of an affidavit filed by her in the Supreme Court.

“In his complaint, he had stated that while watching TV, he had come across information that Mayawati filed an affidavit before the Supreme Court to the effect that if the ruling UP government can make a tall idol of Lord Ram in Ayodhya measuring 221 metres by using government funds, then why can’t she make her own idol – which hurt his religious sentiments as she had compared herself to Lord Ram,” an L-G House official said.

“The complainant stated that he had filed a complaint against Mayawati with the SHO of Nangloi police station and also filed a complaint under Section 200 of the CrPC along with 156(3) of the Cr.PC in the Court of Metropolitan Magistrate, Tis Hazari; the court was unable to take cognizance in the case due to procedural bar under 196 Cr.PC and so he requested grant of prosecution sanction u/s 196 Cr.PC,” the official also said.

According to L-G House officials, while the Home Department, at its own level on September 9, 2022, had informed the Delhi Police that no prosecution sanction is made out under Section 295(A) of the IPC (which pertains to intent to insult the religion of any class), the complainant again filed an application to this effect on January 4 this year.

This was accompanied with the request to grant sanction under section 196 Cr.PC to prosecute Mayawati u/s 153(A) & 295(A) of IPC.

Disposing the file, Saxena noted, “I am of the considered view that prima facie no case is made out against Ms. Mayawati. Therefore, the request of prosecution sanction u/s 196 of CrPC 1973, is hereby rejected.”