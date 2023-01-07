Shankar Mishra, accused of urinating on Air India passenger, arrested from Bengaluru

Delhi Police arrested Shankar Mishra, 34, who allegedly urinated on a co-passenger in an inebriated condition onboard an Air India flight, from Bengaluru on Saturday morning.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI) Ravi Kumar Singh said Mishra was being brought to Delhi to be presented before a local court. The Delhi Police had sent several teams to trace and arrest Mishra in Bengaluru where his office is based. “Technical surveillance analysis showed his last location to be in Bengaluru,” officers had said.

A senior police officer earlier said Mishra had remained untraceable despite teams being sent to his residence in Mumbai’s Kamgar Nagar in Kurla. Officers said his home was found to be locked and his family had not been cooperating with the investigation. According to the PTI, the accused is said to have been staying at his sister’s place.

The police had earlier issued summons to eight Air India crew members, including the pilot of the flight, in connection with the incident. It also issued a Look Out Circular (LoC) against Mishra after he kept evading arrest.

Mishra’s company Wells Fargo was contacted to ascertain his whereabouts, and the company too had joined the police probe. The US financial services company, in a statement, said it terminated Shankar Mishra’s employment and assisted the police in tracing his whereabouts.

The Delhi Commission for Women too issued notices to the Delhi Police, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and Air India on Friday and sought an action taken report against the airline for its negligence in the matter.

Mishra was booked on Wednesday under Indian Penal Code sections 354 (sexual harassment), 294 (obscene act), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 510 (misconduct in public by a drunken person) and section 23 of Air Craft Rules, 1937.