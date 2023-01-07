scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 07, 2023

Shankar Mishra, accused of urinating on Air India passenger, arrested from Bengaluru

Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI) Ravi Kumar Singh said Mishra was being brought to Delhi to be presented before a local court. The Delhi Police had sent several teams to trace and arrest Mishra in Bengaluru where his office is based.

Officers said that his home was found to be locked and his family has not been cooperating with the investigation. (Express Photo By Ganesh Shirsekar)
Listen to this article
Shankar Mishra, accused of urinating on Air India passenger, arrested from Bengaluru
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Delhi Police arrested Shankar Mishra, 34, who allegedly urinated on a co-passenger in an inebriated condition onboard an Air India flight, from Bengaluru on Saturday morning.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI) Ravi Kumar Singh said Mishra was being brought to Delhi to be presented before a local court. The Delhi Police had sent several teams to trace and arrest Mishra in Bengaluru where his office is based. “Technical surveillance analysis showed his last location to be in Bengaluru,” officers had said.

A senior police officer earlier said Mishra had remained untraceable despite teams being sent to his residence in Mumbai’s Kamgar Nagar in Kurla. Officers said his home was found to be locked and his family had not been cooperating with the investigation. According to the PTI, the accused is said to have been staying at his sister’s place.

The police had earlier issued summons to eight Air India crew members, including the pilot of the flight, in connection with the incident. It also issued a Look Out Circular (LoC) against Mishra after he kept evading arrest.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: CJI Chandrachud gives his daughters a tour of his wor...
Delhi Confidential: CJI Chandrachud gives his daughters a tour of his wor...
Tribal bodies step up demand to ‘free’ Parasnath hills from Jains
Tribal bodies step up demand to ‘free’ Parasnath hills from Jains
What are the regulations announced for foreign universities in India?
What are the regulations announced for foreign universities in India?
The judicial pendency question: How to lighten the court’s load
The judicial pendency question: How to lighten the court’s load

Mishra’s company Wells Fargo was contacted to ascertain his whereabouts, and the company too had joined the police probe. The US financial services company, in a statement, said it terminated Shankar Mishra’s employment and assisted the police in tracing his whereabouts.

The Delhi Commission for Women too issued notices to the Delhi Police, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and Air India on Friday and sought an action taken report against the airline for its negligence in the matter.

More from Delhi

Mishra was booked on Wednesday under Indian Penal Code sections 354 (sexual harassment), 294 (obscene act), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 510 (misconduct in public by a drunken person) and section 23 of Air Craft Rules, 1937.

First published on: 07-01-2023 at 10:19 IST
Next Story

Should you get a keratin treatment for your hair? Expert answers

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 07: Latest News
Advertisement
close