Man accused of rape, murder in UK to be extradited: Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court has dismissed a plea by a 35-year-old Delhi resident, paving the way for his extradition to the United Kingdom where he is accused of a murder and a series of rapes. The charges pertain to his time in the UK before he returned to India in 2009 and settled down in Delhi.

Rejecting the plea filed by the accused, Aman Vyas, challenging a trial court’s December 2018 order recommending his extradition, Justice Mukta Gupta also dismissed his prayer to quash the extradition order issued by the Ministry of External Affairs on February 4 this year.

“From the evidence… collected scientifically from the matching of the DNA profiling as also the CCTV footages including copies whereof have been sent along with the statements of the relevant witnesses, this court is of considered opinion that the material produced before the Metropolitan Magistrate was sufficient to make out a prima facie case against petitioner for having committed the alleged offences…,” the HC said.

Vyas, who is suspected of a string of late night attacks in the UK, is living with his family in Delhi and has been out on bail since 2011.

The Crown Prosecution Service (principal public agency for conducting criminal prosecutions in UK) has charged Vyas with the alleged rape and murder of a 35-year-old woman in East London. She was attacked and strangled in 2009 after she went out to buy milk.

The CPS has also authorised charges against Vyas over three allegations of rape, sexual assault, causing grievous bodily harm, possession of an offensive weapon and possession of a bladed article in the two months before the woman’s murder.

It was further stated that all the victims were women aged between 32 and 59 years, and were violently and sexually assaulted.

Police investigation revealed that the petitioner first entered the UK on November 7, 2004, on a work permit. He left the country at some stage and re-entered on November 16, 2007, on a student visa. On July 1, 2009, he had purchased a one-way ticket from London to New Delhi. He was arrested by the CBI in 2011.