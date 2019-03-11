Man accused of rape held after 3-year-long search

Three years after a woman was allegedly sedated, raped and blackmailed, police finally nabbed the accused through his Facebook profile. Rahul Victor was arrested from Gurgaon on Saturday by a team headed by inspector Ajay Singh Negi. He will be produced in court Monday.

Police tracked him by surfing 200 Facebook accounts with the name ‘Rahul’ every five days since January 1. They would send the shortlisted accounts to the woman, who finally identified him. “She had given up on the case… But we persisted and made an arrest,” said a police officer.

“… We got a picture of him posing before a restaurant and noted the number displayed on the board. We got his number from the staff, who informed us he worked as a delivery boy. We then tracked his location,” said DCP (south) Vijay Singh.

According to the woman’s complaint, the accused took her to Gurgaon, where he allegedly offered her a drink laced with sedatives and raped her.

“The woman alleged he took photos and blackmailed her. Once he allegedly turned up outside her house, following which she filed a complaint,” Singh said. The accused never told the woman his surname, and she could not recollect the house where she was taken.

“Rahul had an Aircel number, but we could not get call details as the firm shut down. Then we installed various applications to help narrow down a Facebook search,” said a police officer.