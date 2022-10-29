Man, accused of molestation, beaten to death in Faridabad

A 32-year-old man who was accused by a woman of molestation was allegedly beaten to death by her family members in Faridabad. Police said they have arrested one member of the woman’s family on charges of murder.

According to police, the incident took place on Tuesday. Police said a woman and some of her family members had gone to the police station alleging that the man, who was from a neighbouring village, had beaten and molested her.

A police officer said, “As the complaint was being lodged, the woman’s family received a call informing them that the man and his friend had barged into the woman’s house and were threatening them for going to the police.”

Police said a team rushed to the woman’s house but found that the man and his friend had left. “While the police team was searching for them, they received information that the duo had been thrashed with sticks and rods by members of the woman’s family in his village,” added the police officer.

In the FIR, the deceased’s wife said that around midnight as she was waiting for her husband to come home, she heard some commotion and rushed out of her house.

“At least eight persons armed with sticks, rods and an axe pulled my husband and his friend from their car and beat them up. I shouted for help and as my brother-in-law arrived, the accused managed to escape. The accused also smashed the window panes of the car. Shortly after, a police team arrived,” she alleged in the FIR.

Police said both were rushed to civil hospital, where the man was declared brought dead, while his friend suffered serious injuries and is undergoing treatment.

Advertisement

SHO Surender Singh said, “Four people have been named in the FIR while several others are unidentified. They are relatives of the woman who had lodged a complaint of molestation against the man, who was later killed. We have arrested one accused in the case and a probe is ongoing.”

A case was registered against the accused under sections 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly), 302 (murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 427 (mischief causing damage) of the IPC.