Man accused of 3 murders shoots himself in UP bus

A man accused of killing three people in one week shot himself to death after being cornered by the police in a roadways bus, late Friday night. The accused, Ashwini aka Jonny Dadda murdered two relatives of a local BJP leader and an aspiring air hostess in the span of seven days. For the last three days, Ashwini had been hiding in a jungle area and was spotted immediately after he escaped it.

“After Nitika’s murder, we received information that he was hiding in a jungle area on the outskirts of the city. During the night several policemen would be stationed outside the jungle while during the day 300 people would movie inside to comb the area. On Friday, the accused somehow managed to escape the jungle and was spotted in an area called Nagina. The information was further developed and he was found travelling a roadways bus and the police entered. Seeing himself cornered, he shot himself with a gun and died on the spot”, said Umesh Kumar Singh.

According to the police, 42 check-posts had been set up, including two per police station, in order to intercept him timely. Several policemen in plain clothes were also made to patrol areas. The jungle was divided into sectors and the search would be carried out by teams together.

On 26th September, Ashwini had murdered local BJP leader Bhim Singh’s 26-year-old son Chandrabhan and 25-year-old nephew Krishna allegedly due to personal spite. On Monday, 27-year-old Nitika, was shot five times by Ashwini after he came to know of her marriage in another house. Nitika had left her job in the hospitality department of a Dubai hotel and had returned to Bijnor for her marriage in December.

The police has recovered two sets of notes made by Ashwini prior to his death. The first set, recovered from his house, talk about his relationship with other family members. The second set was found in the backpack which he was carrying with him. In these notes, Ashwini talked about how Nitika was allegedly in a relationship with him for 15 years and that her behavior began changing later. Feeling irked and heartbroken, he decided to take the extreme step of killing her, police said. Other circumstances of his life which led him to the path of crime, were also explained in the notes, police said.

The accused was caught in Badhapur region since all vehicles were being checked. Ashwini was caught unawares and decided to shoot himself before being caught, police said. The police had increased the bounty on his head to Rs 1 lakh after the third murder.