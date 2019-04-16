Man accused in TikTok murder got gun just hours earlier: Cops

Police investigation into the death of 19-year-old Salman, who was shot in the face allegedly by a friend while shooting a TikTok video inside an SUV on Saturday night, has so far revealed that the accused Sohail (22) had procured the country-made pistol only a few hours before the incident.

“During questioning, Sohail said a friend wanted to sell him the pistol for Rs 5 lakh, but he couldn’t afford it. The friend asked him to keep the pistol, which is not licensed, for a day,” said DCP (New Delhi) Madhur Verma.

Police said they have procured CCTV footage of Sohail’s friend giving him the pistol around 3.30 pm on Saturday at Northeast Delhi’s New Jaffrabad, where the men hail from. “Now that we have the video, we are tracing the person who handed over the illegal weapon to the accused,” said Verma.

Apart from Sohail, police have arrested Aamir (23), who was in Salman’s vehicle at the time. The three had gone to India Gate around 9 pm, and were heading to Darya Ganj when the incident took place.

“During questioning, Sohail claimed he was not aware the pistol was cocked. Unlike revolvers, with pistols, you have to load the magazine, cock the hammer, and then only can one shoot. It is possible that the pistol had already been cocked,” said Verma.

According to Asif Khan, Salman’s relative, the teenager “was at his father’s leather and jeans store in New Jaffrabad till 8.30 pm before meeting Sohail and Aamir”.

“The boys have grown up together as they are neighbours. They were like brothers. We don’t know what happened in the car,” Khan claimed.

Police said Sohail would visit India Gate every Saturday night to see his fianceé. “This Saturday too, he went there with Salman and Aamir but his fianceé didn’t show up. The three were on their way to Darya Ganj when the incident took place. Initially, the accused tried to mislead police by saying the trigger got pressed after the car hit a speed bump, but later they admitted the bullet was fired when Sohail and Salman were making a TikTok video,” said Verma.

The victim was rushed to Lok Nayak Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. After a post-mortem, the body was handed over to the family Monday. A case under section 302 (murder) of the IPC and sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act has been registered at Barakhamba Road police station against Sohail and Aamir.