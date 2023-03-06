scorecardresearch
Sunday, Mar 05, 2023
Advertisement

Man accused in cheating case ‘jumps’ from 3rd floor of police station, dies

According to police, the man has been identified as Anand Verma. Police said the head constable who had lodged a case against Verma has been suspended from duty and further departmental action is being taken against him.

delhi suicide, delhi suicide case, delhi suicide news, delhi man suicide, Delhi news, New Delhi, Indian Express, current affairsAn enquiry was conducted and it was found that Verma lived in Uttam Nagar with his family.
Listen to this article
Man accused in cheating case ‘jumps’ from 3rd floor of police station, dies
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

A 45-year-old broker, who was accused of cheating a policeman and arrested, died after he allegedly jumped from the third floor of Kamla Market police station in a purported bid to escape.

According to police, the man has been identified as Anand Verma. Police said the head constable who had lodged a case against Verma has been suspended from duty and further departmental action is being taken against him.

The incident took place around 3.20 pm on Sunday. Police said Verma was spotted on the top floor of the police station.

Sanjay Sain, DCP (Central), said, “As per our information, he jumped and fell on the balcony side. Police personnel on the ground floor saw him and raised an alarm. They requested him not to jump (to no avail).”

Police personnel immediately rushed Verma to Lok Nayak hospital in a PCR van. However, he succumbed to injuries and was declared dead at 4.15 pm.

An enquiry was conducted and it was found that Verma lived in Uttam Nagar with his family.

“There was a complaint against him for cheating HC Ajeet Singh of Rs 14 lakh on the pretext of a job. Singh, who is posted in Kamla Market, had filed the complaint. He brought Verma to the police station for enquiry. As per Singh, Verma was released after initial questioning as he had promised to return the money. However, Verma ran towards the third floor and jumped,” said DCP Sain.

Also Read
American Airline urination incident
20-year-old student ‘urinates’ on co-passenger on New York-Delhi flight; ...
Bureaucratic reshuffle in Delhi, 17 IAS officers get new postings
trip to manali accident news, indian express
She had plans to study abroad: Kin of DU student who died in accident on ...
Delhi News Highlights: Delhi Budget session to begin on March 17; Kailash...
Advertisement

Police said information on the incident has been sent to authorities concerned.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 06-03-2023 at 03:52 IST
Next Story

BJP protest likely: Budget session resumes today, on table capping the suspension period of MLA

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 05: Latest News
Advertisement
close