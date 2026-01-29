Man, accomplice arrested in Gurgaon for allegedly tricking woman into marriage, pressuring her to convert

By: Express News Service
3 min readGurgaonJan 29, 2026 05:48 AM IST
"Tarif had previously worked as Arif's driver. In 2022, when Arif ran a transport business, they planned to lure the woman into marriage," the spokesperson said.
A man, along with his associate, was arrested in Gurgaon on Wednesday for allegedly tricking a 25-year-old woman from Bihar into marrying him by concealing his identity, physically assaulting her, and pressuring her to convert, police said.

The accused, Arif Khan alias Aarav (35) and his associate, Tarif Khan (34), are both residents of Dhunela village near Sohna in Gurgaon. They were booked on the basis of a complaint filed by the victim on Tuesday.

Police said Arif, the father of three children, married the woman allegedly by posing as Aarav. He, along with his family, then pressured her to convert to Islam, police added.

The woman, who worked in the insurance department of a company, first came in contact with Tarif, when he visited her office for some work, police said. Tarif allegedly introduced her to Arif, who posed as Aarav.

“Arif built trust by purchasing an insurance policy, establishing a romantic relationship, and meeting the woman’s family while posing as a Hindu contractor from Gurgaon, who was unmarried,” a police spokesperson said.

On November 4, 2022, the two got married at a temple, police said.

“When the woman became pregnant, Arif reportedly pressured her to undergo an abortion. When they were told by doctors that it was risky to terminate a six-month pregnancy, Arif allegedly assaulted her physically,” the police spokesperson added.

Arif allegedly got the woman admitted to a private hospital in Gurgaon and left. The woman gave birth to a boy in August 2023, police said. “He, however, returned to her,” the spokesperson said.

Police said that in 2023, Arif took the woman to Dhunela village, where his mother, wife and brother, among others, allegedly assaulted her and pressured her to convert.

“Fearing for her safety, she fled to her parents’ home in Bihar. She left the child there and returned to Gurgaon city,” the officer said.

In her complaint to the police, the woman has alleged that on January 26 this year, Arif visited her rented accommodation, assaulted her, and threatened to kill her if she did not convert. She allegedly had to be hospitalized with serious injuries.

On January 27, she filed a complaint with the police, and an FIR was registered under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Haryana Prevention of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2022, popularly known as the Love Jihad Act, against the main accused and six others.

“Tarif had previously worked as Arif’s driver. In 2022, when Arif ran a transport business, they planned to lure the woman into marriage,” the spokesperson said.

 

