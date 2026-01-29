Man, accomplice arrested in Gurgaon for allegedly tricking woman into marriage, pressuring her to convert

“Tarif had previously worked as Arif's driver. In 2022, when Arif ran a transport business, they planned to lure the woman into marriage,” the spokesperson said.

A man, along with his associate, was arrested in Gurgaon on Wednesday for allegedly tricking a 25-year-old woman from Bihar into marrying him by concealing his identity, physically assaulting her, and pressuring her to convert, police said.

The accused, Arif Khan alias Aarav (35) and his associate, Tarif Khan (34), are both residents of Dhunela village near Sohna in Gurgaon. They were booked on the basis of a complaint filed by the victim on Tuesday.

Police said Arif, the father of three children, married the woman allegedly by posing as Aarav. He, along with his family, then pressured her to convert to Islam, police added.