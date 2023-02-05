scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 05, 2023
Man abducted over money dispute from Delhi, rescued enroute to Kashmir

DCP (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said they received a PCR call on Friday at the Kashmere Gate police station from a man, stating that his brother-in-law had been abducted.

During interrogation, the accused persons disclosed that they and the victim were business partners and that there was a money dispute between them, where the victim had taken Rs 55 lakh from them and was not able to repay it. (Representational)

A 40-year-old man was allegedly abducted by two persons, over a dispute over not repaying them money they had lent to him, from North Delhi’s Kashmere Gate, officers said.

DCP (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said they received a PCR call on Friday at the Kashmere Gate police station from a man, stating that his brother-in-law had been abducted. A police team was deployed and local enquiry was carried out, which revealed that two persons from Kashmir abducted a person, also belonging to Kashmir, from a travel company.

The DCP said: “CCTV footage near (the company) was analysed and it was revealed that the abductors forcefully kidnapped the victim in a car with a number plate of a taxi.”

He added that CCTV footage of all cameras were checked around the crime scene. During investigation, it was revealed that the alleged vehicle was going towards Kashmir through GT Karnal Road. Thereafter, Delhi Police teams immediately flashed messages to SSPs of Haryana and Punjab.

The abductors were eventually traced from Phagwara in Punjab and the victim was safely rescued.

During interrogation, the accused persons disclosed that they and the victim were business partners and that there was a money dispute between them, where the victim had taken Rs 55 lakh from them and was not able to repay it.

“When the victim opposed paying them back, the accused threatened to kill him and told him to go with them to Jammu and Kashmir and not tell anyone about the kidnapping,” the DCP said.

First published on: 05-02-2023 at 08:57 IST
The elusive fountain of youth and why so many people are obsessed with age

