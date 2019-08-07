Man, 4-year-old niece drown near Noida dumping ground

A 22-year-old man and his four-year-old niece drowned near a dumping ground in Noida Sector 121 Tuesday morning. The victims, Nancy and Ankur, had gone to play near a pond-like structure close to the Faridabad-Noida-Ghaziabad (FNG) Expressway, when they slipped and drowned.

“Around 11 am, we received information that two people had drowned in a swampy area. Ankur had taken Nancy to play in the water. While it was raining, it appears they slipped from a muddy bank of the pond and died. Both the bodies have been recovered,” said Devendra Singh, SHO Phase 3.

The victims lived across the road from where the incident took place. The accident spot is situated about 10 metres away from the houses, towards the dumping ground. Due to incessant rains, the area became waterlogged and the narrow path leading to the ponds had become marshy. The ponds were about 9-10 feet deep, rescue officials said. Police said due to the heavy rain, it is possible the two tried to get out of the muddy water but kept slipping.

Ankur delivered milk packets to houses in the locality.

His brother Sheru said, “I was at home when I received the call. Ankur had taken Nancy because the weather was good, and perhaps she wanted to play. I rushed to the spot and found my daughter’s body floating in the muddy water. My heart sank further when I realised my brother also was no more.”

Through the day, Sheru assisted police and NDRF with search operations. With the aid of an inflatable boat, police and local persons, the NDRF had recovered both the bodies by 7pm. In the initial hours, rain and the slippery paths also hindered the rescue operation, officials said.