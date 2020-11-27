MAMC to reopen for students by Dec 1

Maulana Azad Medical College. (Photo: Facebook @MAMC)

Following the Union Health Ministry’s directives, the Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC) under the Delhi government has initiated the process of reopening the medical institute by December 1. All educational institutions in the country have been closed since March in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

A notice issued by the dean of the medical college on November 26 states that the institute is working out the implementation plan for phase-wise rejoining of students. In a letter sent on November 25 to states and UTs to reopen medical colleges, health secretary Rajesh Bhushan advised that sufficient number of Covid beds be available in medical college hospitals to facilitate undergraduate medical training. The Union Health Ministry has asked state governments to initiate steps to reopen medical colleges from December 1 or before.

“As the college has to follow the SOPs and guidelines issued by the Central and state governments with regards to protection to be taken for the prevention of Covid-19 infection, the college is working out on the plan,” the notice stated.

The medical students of MAMC who work at its associated hospitals such as Lok Nayak, GB Pant and Guru Nanak Eye centre have been requesting authorities to begin their medical education.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd