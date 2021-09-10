Malviya Nagar locality gets microgrid solar power station: Will help ensure uninterrupted supply, says Jain

A microgrid solar power station and a charging station were inaugurated by Power Minister Satyendar Jain at Shivalik in Malviya Nagar on Friday. The grid, which is part of a pilot project, is expected to decongest the power network and stabilise the power grid during times of high demand by distributing the load efficiently. It is also expected to ensure uninterrupted power supply.

The power grid uses solar panels to generate electricity and has batteries with high-capacity energy storage of 460 kilowatt-hour. The grid comprises solar panels with a capacity of 100 kilowatts peak, which is the rate at which the panels can generate electricity at their peak performance.

The government of Germany, collaborating with the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, had provided assistance in setting up the system. It was set up at a cost of Rs 5.5 crore and is part of an Indo-German Solar Partnership Project.

More such microgrids are likely to come up in the city. Jain said: “We will endeavour to scale this up to hundreds of megawatts. If we install such grids in the capacity of 10 megawatts or 20 megawatts at different places and make it reach up to 600 or 800 megawatts, then our energy fluctuation will be very minimal. This will make our grid system more robust.”

“We will use this grid to further enhance the power infrastructure of Delhi and come out with innovative solutions. This intervention is a revolution in the power sector and should be replicated on a larger scale,” he added.