Malviya Nagar hotel popular among foreigners on medical visas

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The deadly blaze at a hotel-cum-restaurant in Malviya Nagar was a much sought-after place to stay for foreigners from African countries who came to Delhi on medical visas, said sources.
It is located near three major medical establishments: AIIMS, Max Hospital in Saket, and Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya Hospital.
The death toll currently stands at 21, with police saying several of those killed were foreigners.
Eyewitnesses The Indian Express spoke to said they saw people jumping from windows in a desperate attempt to escape the blaze.
Mansoor, a local resident who runs a construction business in the area, said the fire appeared to have started on the first floor.
“People started jumping from the first floor. Then they began jumping from the second, third and fourth floors. We brought mattresses and placed them below so they could land on them,” he said.
Mansoor added that he threw a rope from his house toward the building in an attempt to help those trapped inside. “A woman tried to catch it, but she couldn’t hold on and fell to the ground,” he said.
Police sources said the death toll is expected to rise as many tourists were asleep when the fire broke out. Visuals from the spot showed smoke and flames billowing from the premises.
The victims have been admitted to Max Hospital in Saket, AIIMS Trauma Centre, and Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya Hospital. Officials said 13 victims are at AIIMS.
Further details are awaited.
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