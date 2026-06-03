Malviya Nagar hotel popular among foreigners on medical visas

Security and health officials at the site after a fire broke out in a restaurant in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar, Wednesday, June 3, 2026. (PTI Photo)

The deadly blaze at a hotel-cum-restaurant in Malviya Nagar was a much sought-after place to stay for foreigners from African countries who came to Delhi on medical visas, said sources.

It is located near three major medical establishments: AIIMS, Max Hospital in Saket, and Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya Hospital.

The death toll currently stands at 21, with police saying several of those killed were foreigners.

Eyewitnesses The Indian Express spoke to said they saw people jumping from windows in a desperate attempt to escape the blaze.

Mansoor, a local resident who runs a construction business in the area, said the fire appeared to have started on the first floor.