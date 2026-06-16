‘Risked my life to save colleagues’: Staffer injured in Delhi hotel fire seeks aid

A total of 23 people, including 14 foreign nationals, who were staying in the hotel died in the fire. (Source: Express Photo)

For Rohit Mukhiya, June 3 began like any other work day at Flourish Stays B&B in Hauz Rani.

By 8 am, however, the 26-year-old found himself trapped inside the burning building after an air fryer caught fire in the ground-floor kitchen. He managed to escape, saving two colleagues in the process, but suffered serious injuries after jumping from the first floor.

Mukhiya later underwent spinal surgery and is now confined to his home, unable to work.

Speaking to The Indian Express on Tuesday, two weeks after the blaze, Mukhiya said, “I was washing utensils in the kitchen. Kesar Negi, the cook, was also there; the manager, Rupesh, was near the reception. When I looked up, I noticed a fire had broken out in the air fryer.”