‘Delhi mein sab chalta hai’: What hotel owner where 21 died told cops

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It was in 2022 that 60-year-old Lavkesh Bajaj bought a three-storey building in the narrow lanes of Hauz Rani, in South Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, and decided to convert it into a Bed and Breakfast (B&B) establishment.
The building soon sported a new name — Flourish Stays B&B — and morphed into a premises with 26 rooms spread across five floors and a basement. Police, however, said he only had permission for six rooms.
On Wednesday, a deadly fire at the same hotel left 21 guests dead — 12 of them were foreigners. Bajaj was arrested the same night.
When police questioned him, Bajaj claimed he had increased the number of rooms in the hotel because the business was generating good profits and because ‘Delhi mein sab chalta hai (everything goes in Delhi)’, an official said.
Police said Bajaj also claimed he did not have enough time to personally manage the hotel, so he hired staff to handle all operations.
Police said his wife has also been questioned in connection with the case.
In their initial probe, police and fire authorities found that the premises was operating 26 rooms against a permit for 6, it had no NOC (No Objection Certificate) from the fire department, and was filled with flammable decor.
A Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official had said on Wednesday that Bajaj installed multiple wooden and plastic frames inside as well as outside the building as part of its decor, increasing the combustible load.
Police also found that Bajaj operated two other properties in the area which are now under scrutiny for alleged safety and regulatory violations, sources said.
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