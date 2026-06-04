‘Delhi mein sab chalta hai’: What hotel owner where 21 died told cops

Delhi Police arrests co-owner of Hotel Flourish Stays, Lavkesh Bajaj, in connection with the Malviya Nagar fire incident in which 21 people lost their lives, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Source: Delhi Police/ANI Photo)

It was in 2022 that 60-year-old Lavkesh Bajaj bought a three-storey building in the narrow lanes of Hauz Rani, in South Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, and decided to convert it into a Bed and Breakfast (B&B) establishment.

The building soon sported a new name — Flourish Stays B&B — and morphed into a premises with 26 rooms spread across five floors and a basement. Police, however, said he only had permission for six rooms.



On Wednesday, a deadly fire at the same hotel left 21 guests dead — 12 of them were foreigners. Bajaj was arrested the same night.

When police questioned him, Bajaj claimed he had increased the number of rooms in the hotel because the business was generating good profits and because ‘Delhi mein sab chalta hai (everything goes in Delhi)’, an official said.