South Delhi hotel fire: Chef of B&B held as police say his ‘negligence’ may have contributed to blaze

Officers had said that the preliminary inspection of the facility had allegedly uncovered multiple violations, including lack of a fire No Objection Certificate (NOC) and the presence of only a single entry-exit stairway. (PTI Photo)

Three days after 22 people were killed in a fire at Flourish Stays bed and breakfast (B&B) facility in Malviya Nagar’s Hauz Rani in South Delhi, police have arrested the chef of the establishment, adding that his alleged negligence may have played a part in triggering the blaze, officers said on Saturday.

The accused, Keshav Negi (65), a resident of Dilshad Garden in East Delhi, was taken into custody as investigators continue to probe the cause of the fire and examine possible safety lapses that may have contributed to the incident, police said. According to officers, Negi was employed as a chef at the B&B where the fire broke out. However, police have not disclosed the specific charges invoked against Negi.