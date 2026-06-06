South Delhi hotel fire: Chef of B&B held as police say his ‘negligence’ may have contributed to blaze

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Three days after 22 people were killed in a fire at Flourish Stays bed and breakfast (B&B) facility in Malviya Nagar’s Hauz Rani in South Delhi, police have arrested the chef of the establishment, adding that his alleged negligence may have played a part in triggering the blaze, officers said on Saturday.
The accused, Keshav Negi (65), a resident of Dilshad Garden in East Delhi, was taken into custody as investigators continue to probe the cause of the fire and examine possible safety lapses that may have contributed to the incident, police said. According to officers, Negi was employed as a chef at the B&B where the fire broke out. However, police have not disclosed the specific charges invoked against Negi.
With Negi’s arrest, two people have been arrested in connection with the blaze. His arrest comes days after hotel owner Lavkesh Bajaj was arrested and booked under charges including culpable homicide not amounting to murder.
Police are now trying to trace and apprehend Jay Mishra, the accountant of the establishment, and Rakesh, the manager of the hotel. A police team has been sent to Mishra’s hometown in Bihar to trace him, officers added.
Meanwhile, sources in the police said investigators are examining whether fire safety norms were violated and if any negligence on the part of those responsible for operating the premises contributed to the tragedy. Officers had said that the preliminary inspection of the facility had allegedly uncovered multiple violations, including lack of a fire No Objection Certificate (NOC) and the presence of only a single entry-exit stairway.
According to the police, statements of staff members and other witnesses are being recorded, while technical and forensic evidence is also being analysed, officers said.
(With PTI Inputs)
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram