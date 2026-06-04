Malviya Nagar fire: Owner of hotel, Luv Kesh Bajaj, arrested

Police said Bajaj, who is 60 years old, runs a chain of hotels and guest houses across Delhi. While Bajaj lives with his wife in Saket, his two children live in the US, they added.

Written by: Sakshi Chand, Alok Singh
3 min readNew DelhiJun 4, 2026 03:51 AM IST
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Luv Kesh Bajaj, who was on the run after a blaze at a hotel owned by him — Flourish Stay B&B in South Delhi’s Malviya Nagar — left 21 people dead, was arrested by the police late Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi Police had issued a Lookout Circular (LOC) for him.

Police said Bajaj, who is 60 years old, runs a chain of hotels and guest houses across Delhi. While Bajaj lives with his wife in Saket, his two children live in the US, they added.

Sources in the police claimed that he was also booked in 2024, under Section 188 (violation of prohibitory orders) of the IPC, for not following security norms of installing CCTV cameras in the hotel premises.

Also Read | South Delhi hotel fire: 21 killed in blaze, 12 foreign nationals; owner arrested

The B&B is located in a narrow lane in Hauz Rani, diagonally across the street from Max Hospital in Saket.

The building, which had only one entry and exit, ¬ did not have a No Objection Certificate from the Fire department. It comprised a basement and six floors. While the restaurant was on the first floor and the kitchen in the basement, the other floors had rooms.

Also Read | Father in ICU, son rented rooms to be near him: 8 of extended family dead in South Delhi fire

Past incidents of fire in Capital

1997: A fire at Uphaar Cinema in Green Park, triggered by transformer malfunction, killed 59 and injured more than 100. Investigations found serious safety lapses, including blocked exits.

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2011: 14 people died in a tent fire during a religious congregation in Nand Nagri.

2018: 17 people were killed in a blaze at an illegal firecracker and packaging unit in Bawana.

2019: 17 guests lost their lives in a fire at a hotel in Karol Bagh. Investigators found violations linked to an illegally constructed kitchen.

2019: A fire at an illegal manufacturing unit in Anaj Mandi killed

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43 workers who were asleep inside the building. The structure lacked proper fire clearances and emergency exits, while narrow lanes delayed rescue operations.

2022: A fire at a four-storey electronic items manufacturing unit in Mundka claimed 27 lives. Officials pointed to fire safety lapses.

2024: A massive blaze at a baby care hospital in Vivek Vihar killed seven newborns after oxygen cylinders exploded.

2024: 11 workers were killed in a blaze which broke out at a paint factory in Alipur.

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2025: Three people, including two children, died after a  fire broke out at a duplex flat on the 10th floor of a residential society in Dwarka Sector 13. The victims died after jumping from the balcony while trying to escape.

March 2026: Nine members of a family, including three children, were killed in a fire at a four-storey building in Palam. Inflammable material in the basement, a single staircase, traffic congestion were among the key operational challenges faced by firefighters.

May 2026: A fire at a residential complex in Vivek Vihar killed nine members of three families, including an infant. Findings suggested a short circuit in an

air-conditioner led to the fire. Probe underlined lack of multiple exits, locked terrace door, and iron grills on the rear side.

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sakshi Chand
Sakshi Chand
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Sakshi Chand is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. With over a decade of experience in investigative journalism, she is a leading voice on crime, the prison system, and institutional governance in the National Capital. Professional Background Specialization: Her reporting focus includes high-stakes crime, national security, prison reforms, and traffic governance. Key Coverage: She has been on the frontlines of major events such as the 2G spectrum case, the 2020 North-East Delhi riots, and communal clashes across Uttar Pradesh (Kasganj, Aligarh). Earlier Career: Before joining The Indian Express, she was a reporter for The Times of India. Personal Interests: Outside of her career in journalism, Sakshi is a National-level basketball player and coach, bringing a unique sporting discipline to her professional life. Major Recent Coverage (Late 2025) Her reporting in the latter half of 2025 has been dominated by a major terror investigation and administrative accountability: 1. The Red Fort Blast Investigation Throughout November and December 2025, Sakshi led the coverage of a car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort: Forensic Breakthroughs: She reported on the use of TATP and ammonium nitrate in the IED and identified the shops where raw materials were sourced (Nov 14-16, 2025). The "i20 Route": She meticulously tracked the journey of the vehicle used in the blast, tracing it to a Pulwama-based resident who entered Delhi via the Badarpur toll plaza (Nov 12, 2025). Victim Support: She recently reported on the Delhi Police providing a list of damaged vehicle owners to the Finance Ministry to expedite insurance claims for those caught in the blast (Dec 4, 2025). 2. Crime & Police Accountability "Crackdown on Extortion Gangs": In December 2025, she reported on a syndicate that was blackmailing traffic cops. Following five arrests, the Special CP directed officers to report all such attempts (Dec 12, 2025). "Corruption in the Ranks": She covered the arrest of five Delhi Police personnel by the Vigilance branch following a wave of public complaints (May 19, 2025). Cold Cases & International Murders: She has extensively tracked the case of a man who allegedly killed his wife in London and fled to India, reporting on his "Proclaimed Offender" status and the denial of his anticipatory bail (May 2025). 3. Governance & Public Policy "13,000 Homes for 90,000 Cops": A data-driven feature on why the majority of Delhi Police personnel are forced to live on rent despite the city's housing projects (May 4, 2025). Traffic Decongestion: Using her interest in urban logistics, she detailed how the Traffic Police eased congestion on Vikas Marg by switching off signals and creating U-turns (April 2, 2025). Signature Style Sakshi Chand is known for a data-driven and investigative approach. She frequently uses forensic reports, CCTV analysis, and administrative data to go beyond the "official version" of a crime story. Her work in prison reporting is particularly noted for highlighting the legal and humanitarian conditions of foreign detention centers and local jails. ... Read More

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