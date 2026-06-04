Malviya Nagar fire: Owner of hotel, Luv Kesh Bajaj, arrested

Luv Kesh Bajaj, who was on the run after a blaze at a hotel owned by him — Flourish Stay B&B in South Delhi’s Malviya Nagar — left 21 people dead, was arrested by the police late Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi Police had issued a Lookout Circular (LOC) for him.

Police said Bajaj, who is 60 years old, runs a chain of hotels and guest houses across Delhi. While Bajaj lives with his wife in Saket, his two children live in the US, they added.

Sources in the police claimed that he was also booked in 2024, under Section 188 (violation of prohibitory orders) of the IPC, for not following security norms of installing CCTV cameras in the hotel premises.