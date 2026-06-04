Malviya Nagar fire: CM Rekha Gupta meet victims, announces compensation; LG hold high-level meet

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A day after 21 people were killed in a fire at Flourish Stays, a bed-and-breakfast facility in Malviya Nagar’s Hauz Rani in South Delhi, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh for the kin of the deceased and Rs 5 lakh for those who sustained serious injuries.
Gupta, who visited Max Hospital in Saket to meet the injured victims, said it is due to corruption and negligence by some departments that the government has to face difficulties.
“Strict and effective steps will have to be taken to prevent the recurrence of such incidents and the loss of life and property so that Delhi can become a safe Capital,” she said.
Noting that preliminary information had revealed several serious safety-related shortcomings, Gupta directed departments concerned to conduct a detailed investigation into the incident and carry out a special audit of fire safety standards in hotels, commercial establishments and other public buildings across Delhi.
She said strict action would be taken if negligence or violations of rules are detected.
Officials said the CM has called a high-level meeting with all departments concerned on Friday to discuss the Malviya Nagar tragedy.
“Taking a strict stance on this entire matter, the government has made it clear that no building owner, official, or any other person found responsible for the Malviya Nagar fire incident will be spared,” said Gupta. Further, officials have been directed to make necessary arrangements to ensure the mortal remains of the deceased reach their families residing in other states or abroad.
Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Wednesday chaired a high-level review meeting of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to discuss a comprehensive action plan for stronger urban governance, improved civic infrastructure, and enhanced structural safety across the Capital.
Calling for a strict enforcement of building bylaws to curb illegal structural expansions, the LG directed the civic body to implement a time-bound strategy to tackle unauthorised constructions decisively, said officials from his office.
According to the officials, LG Sandhu directed the MCD to initiate a high-intensity, time-bound strategy mandating the complete detection and sealing or demolition of all unauthorised constructions within a strict time frame.
The civic authority has also been asked to come up with a stringent action plan to identify, process, and curb illegal residential and commercial vertical expansions that violate approved building blueprints or standard safety codes. “Local engineers, technical staff, and municipal oversight officers will be directly held accountable for any undetected illegal modifications or ongoing unauthorised construction within their respective jurisdictions,” the LG’s office stated.
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