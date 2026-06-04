Malviya Nagar fire: CM Rekha Gupta meet victims, announces compensation; LG hold high-level meet

The South Delhi hotel fire that claimed 21 lives was prima facie caused by a short circuit, police said. (PTI Photo)

A day after 21 people were killed in a fire at Flourish Stays, a bed-and-breakfast facility in Malviya Nagar’s Hauz Rani in South Delhi, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh for the kin of the deceased and Rs 5 lakh for those who sustained serious injuries.

Gupta, who visited Max Hospital in Saket to meet the injured victims, said it is due to corruption and negligence by some departments that the government has to face difficulties.

“Strict and effective steps will have to be taken to prevent the recurrence of such incidents and the loss of life and property so that Delhi can become a safe Capital,” she said.