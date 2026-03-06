A very caring mother who kept to herself: Neighbours on woman who ‘killed’ two daughters in Malviya Nagar

A very caring mother who would always stay around her daughters and hardly step out of the house — this was how neighbours of Sunita Arora, who is suspected to have killed both her daughters earlier this week before attempting to die by suicide, described her on Friday.
“I know their family. They are all very nice people. They have been living here for a long time. I think I heard someone fighting in the evening … the incident was very unfortunate and shocking,” said Subhash (79), who lives a few hundred metres away from Sunita’s house in South Delhi’s Malviya Nagar.
Her house lies amidst the dense cluster of multi-storey builder floors in the locality. Throughout the day on Friday, relatives showed up.
“She loved her daughters. She was very caring … she would always be around them. She hardly ever stepped out. I think the couple [Sunita and her husband] used to fight,” said 52-yea-old Lalit, another neighbour.
According to the neighbours, Sunita’s husband Sudhir Arora owned a clothing shop in South Delhi and their daughters — Radhika and Gunisha — were pursuing LLB and BEd, respectively.
“Sunita kept to herself. No one could even think that she would do this,” Lalit added.
“Everything was good between the couple till Covid. They used to go on trips together. I don’t know what went wrong later,” he said.
According to their neighbours, Sudhir’s mother, sister and others live on different floors of the same building as them.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Anant Mittal on Friday said the motive behind the murders was yet to be ascertained. “We are waiting for the woman to give her statement after recovering. The motive and the sequence of events are yet to be ascertained,” he said.
According to the police, the sisters were found dead and their mother unconscious at their residence in Malviya Nagar on Monday evening.
Police said a call was received at Malviya Nagar police station around 6:10 pm and officers were told that the residents of a house in the area were neither opening the door, nor responding despite repeated attempts by their relatives. A police team rushed to the spot and found the door locked from inside. Upon entering the house by force, they discovered the bodies of the two sisters in separate rooms.
Officers said one of the bodies was found with a pillow placed over the face, and the other had a ligature mark around the neck. Sunita, meanwhile, was rushed to AIIMS.
