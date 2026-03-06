A very caring mother who kept to herself: Neighbours on woman who ‘killed’ two daughters in Malviya Nagar

According to the police, the sisters were found dead and their mother unconscious at their residence in Malviya Nagar on Monday evening. (Source: File)

A very caring mother who would always stay around her daughters and hardly step out of the house — this was how neighbours of Sunita Arora, who is suspected to have killed both her daughters earlier this week before attempting to die by suicide, described her on Friday.

To them, the allegations of murder came as a shock.

“I know their family. They are all very nice people. They have been living here for a long time. I think I heard someone fighting in the evening … the incident was very unfortunate and shocking,” said Subhash (79), who lives a few hundred metres away from Sunita’s house in South Delhi’s Malviya Nagar.