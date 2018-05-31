Malviya Nagar blaze: For Khirki residents, a long and sleepless night

A truck parked outside caught fire, which spread to the godown. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna) A truck parked outside caught fire, which spread to the godown. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

Evacuated when a fire broke out, residents of Khirki Extension spent a sleepless Tuesday night, guessing if it was safe to return home. With the godown of Maxwell Pvt Ltd spread across one acre, dozens of calls went out to the police control room and fire department when the fire broke out. Rubina Lawrence said she left her house and spent the night at her mother’s place next block. “We felt the flames would reach our homes. We were asked to move to a safer place.” Another resident, Dr Satish Malik, said, “I took my family to a nearby park. When I realised that the fire won’t be brought under control anytime soon, we headed to a friend’s place in Saket. But my son and I made several trips to our locality to check what had happened.”

President of the area RWA Roop Singh said most residents were unaware there was a rubber material godown there. Police said 13 buildings, a school and a gym had to be evacuated for safety reasons. Medical teams from nearby hospitals were kept on standby.

