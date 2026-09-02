Malviya Nagar blaze: Chargesheet filed | Alternative exit at B&B blocked during construction, say police

The probe has found that when Bajaj acquired the building, it had two storeys. Additional floors were subsequently constructed, during which the alternative exit route at the rear was allegedly closed, police said.

The Delhi Police investigation into the June 3 fire at a bed and breakfast (B&B) property in Malviya Nagar, in which 23 people, including foreign nationals, died, has found that an alternative exit at the rear of the building was blocked during construction, allegedly to create additional rooms and run the property as a full-fledged hotel.

The police on Tuesday filed a nearly 1,500-page chargesheet against three accused – property owner Lavkesh Bajaj, manager-cum-accountant Jai Mishra and cook Kesar Negi.

While Negi is out on bail, Bajaj and Mishra are in judicial custody. Bajaj is currently undergoing treatment at RML Hospital following complaints of severe abdominal pain.