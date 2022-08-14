scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, August 14, 2022

At malls, markets, Metro stations in Delhi, no entry without mask

Over 2,000 cases have been recorded over the last two weeks – the number of deaths with the infection and positivity rate are also on the rise.

Written by Gayathri Mani | New Delhi |
August 14, 2022 8:43:09 pm
Women wearing masks visit a market, in New Delhi, Aug 11, 2022. (PTI)

Amid a spike in Covid cases and positivity rate in Delhi, malls, markets, shopping complexes and restaurants have decided not to allow those not wearing a mask into their establishments. The mask mandate has also been made compulsory again in the city, and violators will be fined Rs 500.

Over 2,000 cases have been recorded over the last two weeks – the number of deaths with the infection and positivity rate are also on the rise. Delhi reported 2,031 cases, 9 deaths and a positivity rate of 12.34% on Saturday, according to the Delhi government’s daily health bulletin.

The Indian Express visited popular malls at Vasant Kunj and Saket, and the Lajpat Nagar and Sarojini Nagar markets, to take stock of the ground situation.

At Ambience mall in Vasant Kunj, those not wearing masks were stopped at the entry gate by security guards. “We have been given instructions to ensure people are masked as cases are increasing… We ask people to buy a mask from a kiosk nearby and wear it, after which we let them in,” said a security guard at the entrance.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
As US weighs Guantánamo options, Saudi center may offer solutionPremium
As US weighs Guantánamo options, Saudi center may offer solution
Their own worst enemy; how Britain’s education policy cost it the Empire’...Premium
Their own worst enemy; how Britain’s education policy cost it the Empire’...
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— RBI’s surveys to fo...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— RBI’s surveys to fo...
MacBook Air 2022 review: The light little heavy weightPremium
MacBook Air 2022 review: The light little heavy weight

Among those stopped was Aditi, a student, who said: “I forgot to wear mask today… My sister then went to buy one from the kiosk.”

At some retail stores and restaurants, staff ensured customers wore a mask and checked their temperatures, and handed out sanitisers. The situation was similar at Select Citywalk mall in Saket.

At Sarojini Nagar market, many were spotted without masks and shopkeepers advised them to wear one. “Madam, please mask pehan ke andar aaye, warna humara challan kat jayega,” a shopkeeper told a customer at Sarojini Nagar.

Advertisement

With police deployment beefed up for Independence Day, checking was intensified. The district administration has also started Covid vaccination and testing at the market. “We have asked the administration to deploy civil defence volunteers for strict enforcement of Covid protocols. We shopkeepers are following rules and are advising people to mask up because if cases increase, markets are the first to be shut and we don’t want that,” said Ashok Randhawa, president, Sarojini Nagar Mini Market Association.

At Lajpat Nagar, people were asked to buy masks, wear them and enter. At Metro stations too, where the mask mandate was largely relaxed unofficially, people were being asked to cover their faces with a mask, handkerchief or scarf at the check-in gates.

More from Delhi

As cases increased in April, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) brought back the fines for not wearing mask. Further, witnessing an uptick in cases in the last two weeks, district magistrates have directed officials to implement existing Covid guidelines in Delhi more stringently. Last week, the South Delhi district constituted three teams to monitor enforcement and report daily challan figures to the coordination branch.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 14-08-2022 at 08:43:09 pm

Most Popular

1

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, billionaire investor who launched Akasa Air, passes away at 62

2

Amid Bihar shuffle of cards, Prashant Kishor prepares to pull an ace

3

Mumbai, Maharashtra News Live Updates: Shiv Sangram chief Vinayak Mete dies in car crash

4

Shiv Sangram chief Vinayak Mete dies in car crash

5

Veteran investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala passes away

Featured Stories

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, the cheerleader for Indian markets and an invaluable...
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, the cheerleader for Indian markets and an invaluable...
Amitava Kumar's open letter to Hadi Matar: You have failed -- we are all ...
Amitava Kumar's open letter to Hadi Matar: You have failed -- we are all ...
Explained: How fighting in Ukraine has put an active nuclear plant at gra...
Explained: How fighting in Ukraine has put an active nuclear plant at gra...
Explained: How Rakesh Jhunjhunwala built a new investment narrative in India
Explained: How Rakesh Jhunjhunwala built a new investment narrative in India
The many lives of Shah Faesal: the doctor-bureaucrat who took to politics...
The many lives of Shah Faesal: the doctor-bureaucrat who took to politics...
Hashtag Politics | Partition video; Savarkar over Nehru in Karnataka ad: ...
Hashtag Politics | Partition video; Savarkar over Nehru in Karnataka ad: ...
The many lives of Shah Faesal: Bureaucrat who took to politics, now back where he began

The many lives of Shah Faesal: Bureaucrat who took to politics, now back where he began

Woman killed by estranged husband amid divorce mediation
Karnataka

Woman killed by estranged husband amid divorce mediation

Inspired by Bollywood movie ‘Special 26’, 7 pose as cops to rob wellness centre
Delhi

Inspired by Bollywood movie ‘Special 26’, 7 pose as cops to rob wellness centre

Why has J&J decided to discontinue its talc-based baby powder?
Explained

Why has J&J decided to discontinue its talc-based baby powder?

Fire at Coptic church in Cairo kills 41, 14 injured

Fire at Coptic church in Cairo kills 41, 14 injured

Since numbers always favoured a JD(U)-RJD tie-up, why did Nitish bide his time?
Express Opinion

Since numbers always favoured a JD(U)-RJD tie-up, why did Nitish bide his time?

Premium
MacBook Air 2022 review: The light little heavy weight

MacBook Air 2022 review: The light little heavy weight

Premium
Loud silence today echoes Parliament’s muted stand over years on Satanic Verses ban
Salman Rushdie attack

Loud silence today echoes Parliament’s muted stand over years on Satanic Verses ban

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day
SPONSORED

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 14: Latest News
Advertisement