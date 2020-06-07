Malls and hotels open in Noida but curbs remain in Gurgaon

A worker sprays disinfectant inside a mall in New Delhi on Saturday. While the Centre has allowed shopping malls, restaurants and places of worship to open starting Monday, the Delhi government is yet to come out with guidelines. A worker sprays disinfectant inside a mall in New Delhi on Saturday. While the Centre has allowed shopping malls, restaurants and places of worship to open starting Monday, the Delhi government is yet to come out with guidelines.

Malls, hotels, restaurants and religious places will open up across Gautam Budh Nagar as Uttar Pradesh government released measures for phase I of the unlockdown from Monday. Similar measures were announced by Haryana which has, however, barred opening of malls and religious places in Gurgaon and Faridabad owing to the spike in coronavirus cases.

Explaining the measures in place across Uttar Pradesh from Monday, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi said that face masks have been made compulsory and added that persons showing symptoms should not visit public places. “If a person with symptoms is found (at a public place), he or she should be made to sit…with a face cover till a doctor arrives,” said Awasthi.

He said that religious places, “apart from those in containment zones”, will be allowed to open. Awasthi said gatherings will be restricted. “According to CPWD guidelines, 24-30 degrees Celsius temperature and humidity of 40-70 per cent should be maintained. All air conditioning systems should have fresh air coming in.”

Awasthi further said that people who have ailments linked to heart, kidney, asthma or cancer should not be called to office and should instead work from home.

Regarding hotels, restaurants and malls, Awasthi said, “At malls where there are food courts, it must be ensured that crowds don’t gather and seating capacity is only used at 50%… At restaurants, tables must be disinfected after each use. And in hotels, staff must collect medical history and travel history of people staying there.”

Till Saturday, Gautam Budh Nagar reported 623 cases with 337 recoveries and 8 deaths. Ghaziabad has recorded 403 cases with 248 recoveries and 9 deaths so far.

Meanwhile, shopping malls and religious places shall open all across Haryana, except Gurgaon and Faridabad, from June 8. Restaurants, hotels and other hospitality services will, however, be allowed to operate across the state. Restaurants shall be permitted to operate their dine-in facility with maximum 50% seating capacity.

“Since the cases are increasing in Gurgaon and Faridabad, shopping malls and religious places shall not open in these two districts. However, all these places will open in remaining 20 districts of the state from June 8,” said Deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala. The number of Covid-19 cases in Gurgaon touched 1,692 Saturday.

