Mall of India land: Noida Authority sends notice to DLF over compensation

The Noida Authority has sent a notice to DLF Group, dated December 23, for payment of dues arising from compensation on the land of the Mall of India, it is learnt. The mall in Noida’s Sector 18 is one of the commercial landmarks of the city.

PTI had earlier confirmed the issuing of this order with Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari, noting that it came in the backdrop of a May 5 order of the Supreme Court in favour of Veerana Reddy, who owned a part of the land on which the mall is built on.

Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari said, “Recovery is being made as per the lease deed….”

The compensation case was heard in May this year in the Supreme Court, and the verdict was in favour of Reddy. The matter has been under litigation since 1998.

Earlier this month, the Noida Authority released Rs 295 to Reddy in accordance with the May 5 Supreme Court order.

Initially, Reddy had purchased the land in 1997 for Rs 1 crore in the Chhalera Bangar village with two others. Part of this land had been previously acquired by the state in 1979-1980, leaving him with 7,400 square metres. In 1998, he filed a civil suit with a prayer for a permanent injunction against the Noida Authority to not interfere with the portion left with him. The court had then confirmed that there could be no interference with the remaining section as he was the owner.

However, a tender was floated regarding the land in 2003, and it was allotted to DLF. Possession of the land was taken over by the Noida Authority in 2006 by an order of the additional district collector of land acquisition. The same was challenged in the Allahabad High Court, but the land could not be returned as it had been fully developed and it was no longer possible to identify the original demarcations between the pieces of land. At this point, compensation was requested. Litigation then continued till this year with regard to the quantum and payment of compensation to Reddy. It was finally fixed at the circle rate of Rs 1.1 lakh per square metre, a subsequent 30% solatium, as well as 9% interest from the day possession was taken for the period of 1 year, after which the interest would run at 15%. A further penal interest of 3% was also levied.

A spokesperson of the organisation said, “DLF has not received any notice from the Noida Authority and will be able to respond only once the notice, if any, is received.”