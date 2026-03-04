‘Malicious APK files sent as challans’: Three held for Rs 3 crore interstate cyber fraud in Ghaziabad

During the operation, police recovered 12 mobile phones allegedly used to execute the fraud, along with two laptops, eight SIM cards and a car used in the commission of the crimes, officers said.

Three members of an interstate cyber fraud gang, accused of defrauding victims of nearly Rs 3 crore through malicious Android Package Kit (APK) files sent to their mobile phones, were arrested on Tuesday by the Cyber Crime Police Station of the Ghaziabad Police, officers said.

The accused have been identified as Pintu, Adarsh and Prashant, residents of Bihar and Jharkhand.

According to the police, the trio was involved in at least 94 cases of cyber fraud registered across 16 states.

Officers said the gang used a sophisticated modus operandi to target unsuspecting victims. “They would circulate malicious APK files disguised as traffic challans, banking notices, RTO challans or even legitimate-looking mobile applications. The links were shared through messaging platforms, prompting recipients to download and install the files,” said Dhawal Jaiswal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Ghaziabad.