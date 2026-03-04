‘Malicious APK files sent as challans’: Three held for Rs 3 crore interstate cyber fraud in Ghaziabad

According to the police, the trio was involved in at least 94 cases of cyber fraud registered across 16 states.

Written by: Neetika Jha
2 min readGhaziabadMar 4, 2026 12:05 AM IST
During the operation, police recovered 12 mobile phones allegedly used to execute the fraud, along with two laptops, eight SIM cards and a car used in the commission of the crimes, officers said.
Three members of an interstate cyber fraud gang, accused of defrauding victims of nearly Rs 3 crore through malicious Android Package Kit (APK) files sent to their mobile phones, were arrested on Tuesday by the Cyber Crime Police Station of the Ghaziabad Police, officers said.

The accused have been identified as Pintu, Adarsh and Prashant, residents of Bihar and Jharkhand.

Officers said the gang used a sophisticated modus operandi to target unsuspecting victims. “They would circulate malicious APK files disguised as traffic challans, banking notices, RTO challans or even legitimate-looking mobile applications. The links were shared through messaging platforms, prompting recipients to download and install the files,” said Dhawal Jaiswal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Ghaziabad.

“The moment a user opened the APK file, their mobile phone would get compromised. Sensitive personal and banking-related information was then accessed by the accused,” the DCP added.

Using the stolen data, the accused would siphon money from victims’ bank accounts and transfer it into pre-arranged accounts before withdrawing it, Jaiswal said.

During the operation, police recovered 12 mobile phones allegedly used to execute the fraud, along with two laptops, eight SIM cards and a car used in the commission of the crimes, officers said.

Story continues below this ad

“Further investigation into the network and its possible links to other cybercrime syndicates is underway,” the DCP said.

 

Neetika Jha
Neetika Jha

Mar 03: Latest News
