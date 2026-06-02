‘Malicious actors’ attempted to disrupt services on re-evaluation portal through cyberattacks, says CBSE

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As thousands of Class 12 students logged in on Tuesday into Central Board of Secondary Education’s (CBSE) newly-launched re-evaluation portal, the Board said the portal was hit by multiple cyberattack attempts, including a denial-of-service attack that generated nearly 1.5 million hits within two minutes.
The attacks came on the first day the Board opened its online window for students seeking verification of marks and re-evaluation of answers under a revamped post-result scrutiny process. The portal, which had experienced intermittent glitches earlier in the day, remained operational despite the attempted disruptions, according to CBSE.
In a statement posted on X, the Board said that “malicious actors” had attempted to overwhelm its systems through a barrage of cyberattacks. The most significant incident, it said, was a denial-of-service attack that flooded the portal with roughly 1.5 million hits in a span of two minutes. The Board also reported more than one lakh attempts at unauthorised file access during the same period.
“While thousands of students accessed the CBSE re-evaluation portal today, malicious actors attempted to disrupt services through a barrage of cyberattacks,” the Board said.
Seeking to reassure students that the platform remained functional, the CBSE added, “Our teams remain vigilant and responsive to ensure our dearest students are facilitated in all ways possible.”
The launch of the Post-Result Activities portal came a day later than originally scheduled. The portal, which CBSE had announced would open on June 1 for students seeking verification of marks and re-evaluation, remained inaccessible throughout Monday, prompting complaints from students and school principals. The portal eventually went live at 4 am on Tuesday and will remain open until midnight on June 6.
The delay came amid mounting concerns over errors in this year’s Class 12 results linked to the Board’s first-time implementation of On-Screen Marking (OSM), a digital evaluation system. With university admission and counselling deadlines approaching, students said the disruption added to uncertainty over the re-evaluation process.
A CBSE official, speaking on condition of anonymity, had told The Indian Express on Monday that technical teams were working to stabilise the platform. “The portal will open soon. IIT Madras and IIT Kanpur teams are working closely with us to make the platform as robust as possible,” the official had said, acknowledging the inconvenience caused to students.
By 3 pm on Tuesday, more than 16,000 students had successfully submitted applications through the portal, while the system was simultaneously supporting over 8,000 users, the CBSE said.
The portal allows students who have already obtained scanned copies of their evaluated answer books to seek redress for issues such as missing pages, missing supplementary sheets, blurred scans, incorrect answer books, evaluation against a different question paper set, and other discrepancies. Students may also request re-evaluation of specific answers if dissatisfied with the marking.
As part of the process, students are required to log into the CBSE portal using their credentials and Aadhaar number. Applications and fee payments are being accepted exclusively online.
The Board said it had made adjustments to the platform after receiving feedback from students. Among the changes was an extension of session time limits to make the application process “more convenient and seamless”.
The launch of the portal comes amid heightened scrutiny of the Board’s examination and evaluation processes. This year, CBSE introduced a revised mechanism that allows students to first access scanned copies of their evaluated answer books before seeking verification of issues or re-evaluation, a departure from the sequence followed in previous years.
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