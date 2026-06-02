‘Malicious actors’ attempted to disrupt services on re-evaluation portal through cyberattacks, says CBSE

Seeking to reassure students that the platform remained functional, the CBSE added, “Our teams remain vigilant and responsive to ensure our dearest students are facilitated in all ways possible.”

As thousands of Class 12 students logged in on Tuesday into Central Board of Secondary Education’s (CBSE) newly-launched re-evaluation portal, the Board said the portal was hit by multiple cyberattack attempts, including a denial-of-service attack that generated nearly 1.5 million hits within two minutes.

The attacks came on the first day the Board opened its online window for students seeking verification of marks and re-evaluation of answers under a revamped post-result scrutiny process. The portal, which had experienced intermittent glitches earlier in the day, remained operational despite the attempted disruptions, according to CBSE.

In a statement posted on X, the Board said that “malicious actors” had attempted to overwhelm its systems through a barrage of cyberattacks. The most significant incident, it said, was a denial-of-service attack that flooded the portal with roughly 1.5 million hits in a span of two minutes. The Board also reported more than one lakh attempts at unauthorised file access during the same period.