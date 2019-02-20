Making neighbourhoods walkable a priority in Delhi’s Master Plan 2041

The Delhi Development Authority’s focus in the ‘Master Plan for Delhi-2041’ will be on sustainable and green mobility, along with accessible high-quality public transport. The agency’s focus will also be on walkable humane neighbourhoods and public areas.

In a two-day conference to deliberate on ‘MPD- 2041’, CEO of World Resources Institute India, Om Prakash Agarwal, said the transport alignment should be made an integral part of the Master Plan: “At present, only the road network is in the master plan. Mass transit transport systems — like rapid rail, BRT, Metro — should also be part of it. This will help in development of areas near these places at a later stage.”

The focus, Agarwal said, should be not just on increasing the number of buses, but also the kind of buses that have to be brought in so that car owners can switch to it. “Private players must be allowed to come into the business with luxury buses,” he said.

A senior DDA official said an integral part of the Master Plan will be planning ahead of time in terms of transport and other infrastructure development.

Explained A planning and policy document The Master Plan, developed by the DDA every 20 years, looks at a long-term perspective for planned development of the city. It is a written document comprising planning guidelines, policies, development codes and space requirements for various socio-economic activities that will support the city’s population during the period. The DDA is in the process of creating ‘Master Plan 2041’ as ‘Master Plan 2021’ will end in two years.

“Second, we are also looking at how master plans have been formed in other countries and if the good things from their experiences could be incorporated, if it suits Delhi,” he said. DDA vice-chairman Tarun Kapoor said the prime focus, at present, is feedback of people.

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra were also at the event. Puri, in his address, said the slow development of unauthorised colonies was because of delays at the end of the Delhi government — a charge that the AAP government has denied.

L-G Anil Baijal, who is the DDA chairperson, highlighted the need to create public spaces as an alternative for people to come together outside homes and offices. “There is a need to redesign roads and plazas as a space for public activities, and negotiate for public spaces even in private projects,” he said.