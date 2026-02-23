‘Makes lives of people in NCR simpler’: PM inaugurates India’s first Namo RRTS corridor from Delhi to Meerut

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the country’s first regional rapid transit system (RRTS) — the 82-km Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor developed at the cost of Rs 30,000 crore— which cuts the travel time between the two cities to less than an hour. With 16 stations connecting Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, and Modinagar, among other urban […]

Written by: Devansh Mittal
4 min readNew DelhiFeb 23, 2026 04:55 AM IST
'Makes lives of people in NCR simpler': PM inaugurates India's first Namo RRTS corridor from Delhi to MeerutPrime Minister Narendra Modi flags off Meerut Metro and Namo Bharat Train at Shatabdi Nagar Namo Bharat Station. (ANi)
Make us preferred source on Google

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the country’s first regional rapid transit system (RRTS) — the 82-km Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor developed at the cost of Rs 30,000 crore— which cuts the travel time between the two cities to less than an hour. With 16 stations connecting Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, and Modinagar, among other urban centres, it has become possible to live in Meerut or nearby and commute to Delhi for work for lakhs of people.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

“The inauguration of the Meerut Metro, Namo Bharat train, and the new section of the RRTS will make the lives of people in the NCR even simpler, smoother, and more convenient,” PM Modi said.

Earlier, 55 km of the corridor between New Ashok Nagar and Meerut South was open. PM Modi on Sunday inaugurated the 5-km stretch in Delhi (between Sarai Kale Khan and New Ashok Nagar) and the 21-km stretch (between Meerut South and Modipuram) in Uttar Pradesh. He also inaugurated the 23-km-long Meerut Metro line between Meerut South and Modipuram, which will use the same tracks and infrastructure as the semi-high-speed Namo Bharat trains.”For the first time in India, Namo Bharat and Metro rail will run on the same track and station,” the PM said.

“The government’s investment in modern infrastructure—including expressways, freight corridors, and the Jewar International Airport is creating vast employment opportunities. These projects attract new industries and business to the region,” the Prime Minister stated, and added, ”Before 2014, Metro services reached only 5 cities, but now metros are running in more than 25 cities, making India the third-largest network in the world.”

Namo Bharat is a rail-based, high-speed and high-frequency transit system with a design speed of 180 kmph and an average speed of 90 kmph. Stations are located around 10 km away and trains run on frequency of about every 8-10 minutes. Fares range between Rs 20 and Rs 210, while passengers opting for the premium coach will have to pay around 20% more than the standard fare.

'Makes lives of people in NCR simpler': PM inaugurates India's first Namo RRTS corridor from Delhi to Meerut

Of the total development cost, around Rs. 9,000 crore was received as a loan from the Asian Development Bank, around Rs 4,500 crore each was received from New Development Bank (NDB) and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB). Of the remaining 40% of the funding, 20% came from the Centre, 16.78% from the Uttar Pradesh government and 3.22% from Delhi government.

The Delhi-Meerut corridor is the first of several RRTS lines planned to connect parts of the National Capital Region (NCR). The Delhi-Karnal corridor and a portion of the Delhi-Alwar corridor are slated to be approved within this financial year, Shalabh Goel, Managing Director of National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) told The Indian Express.

Story continues below this ad

All of these corridors are planned to converge at Sarai Kale Khan station in Delhi, which was one of the stations inaugurated on Sunday. It is strategically located as a major multi-modal hub, seamlessly connecting Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station, Delhi Metro’s Pink Line, Veer Haqeeqat Rai ISBT, and Ring Road, the government said.

After Jangpura and Sarai Kale Khan, the train will stop at New Ashok Nagar, Anand Vihar, Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai, Duhai Depot, Muradnagar, Modi Nagar South, Modi Nagar North, Meerut South, Shatabdi Nagar, Begumpul, and Modipuram. The foundation stone for the Delhi–Meerut Namo Bharat Corridor was laid by the Prime Minister on March 8, 2019.

“It is important that it just does not become a rail system, but connects passengers to different parts of the city. Last mile connectivity should be ensured by city authorities through various ways such as introducing permit systems of shared autos and building good footpaths,” said OP Agarwal, former senior urban transport specialist at The World Bank.

Jagan Shah, CEO of Infravision Foundation, underlined that the multi-modal connections have to be seamless so that the system acquires high volumes of passengers.

Devansh Mittal
Devansh Mittal
twitter

Devansh Mittal is a Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in the New Delhi City bureau. He reports on urban policy, civic governance, and infrastructure in the National Capital Region, with a growing focus on housing, land policy, transport, and the disruption economy and its social implications. Professional Background Education: He studied Political Science at Ashoka University. Core Beats: His reporting focuses on policy and governance in the National Capital Region, one of the largest urban agglomerations in the world. He covers housing and land policy, municipal governance, urban transport, and the interface between infrastructure, regulation, and everyday life in the city. Recent Notable Work His recent reporting includes in-depth examinations of urban policy and its on-ground consequences: An investigation into subvention-linked home loans that documented how homebuyers were drawn into under-construction projects through a “builder–bank” nexus, often leaving them financially exposed when delivery stalled. A detailed report on why Delhi’s land-pooling policy has remained stalled since 2007, tracing how fragmented land ownership, policy design flaws, and mistrust among stakeholders have kept one of the capital’s flagship urban reforms in limbo. A reported piece examining the collapse of an electric mobility startup and what it meant for women drivers dependent on the platform for livelihoods. Reporting Approach Devansh’s work combines on-ground reporting with analysis of government data, court records, and academic research. He regularly reports from neighbourhoods, government offices, and courtrooms to explain how decisions on housing, transport, and the disruption economy shape everyday life in the city. Contact X (Twitter): @devanshmittal_ Email: devansh.mittal@expressindia.com ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
India vs South Africa T0 World Cup
ICC T20 World Cup: India crumble as South Africa shatter the myth of invincibility
Alia Bhatt dazzles at BAFTA 2026 red carpet, calls daughter Raha is her inspiration; Farhan Akhtar attends too
Alia Bhatt dazzles at BAFTA 2026 red carpet, calls daughter Raha is her inspiration; Farhan Akhtar attends too
The first GST notice reportedly arrived six to seven months ago during Navratri
UP potter selling Rs 2 clay pots receives Rs 1.25-crore GST notice
South Africa vs India T20 World Cup
T20 World Cup | Slow death: South Africa's change-of-pace proves India's undoing in Ahmedabad in a run-chase that never got going
artificial intelligence, Narendra Modi, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, chatgpt, Sam Altman, AI Impact Summit, AI Summit, 2026 AI Summit, machine thinking, Indian express news, current affairs
We need to be wary about getting too carried away by success of AI Impact Summit
Live Blog
Advertisement