Make women as safe in Delhi as they are in other cities: Delhi High Court

“If women in other countries and cities like Mumbai are safe day and night, why should they not find the same environment in Delhi,” the Delhi High Court observed Wednesday, while issuing directions to the government and police to ensure proper lighting, CCTV cameras and presence of plainclothes officers at vulnerable spots.

A bench of Justice G S Sistani and Justice Jyoti Singh directed the police, the Delhi government and other local bodies to come up with preventive measures and an action plan on “how to make Delhi crime free”, so that women and minors do not have to fear while walking on the road.

Among its recommendations to the Delhi Police are deployment of more personnel in areas identified as “high crime zones against women” under 44 police stations; installation of GPS systems in PCR vans so that rape victims can be rushed to the hospital in the shortest time; digitisation of malkhanas to ensure all records are preserved; and creation of special task force with motorbikes which can reach every nook and corner in the city.

The bench further directed the authorities to issue directions to all hospitals in Delhi, both government and private, not to turn away or delay giving treatment to such victims. It also suggested framing guidelines on compensation for rape victims.

The bench directed the Delhi Chief Secretary to convene a meeting of all stakeholders for the purpose.

The Standing Counsel (criminal) Rahul Mehra and additional standing counsel Rajesh Mahajan, appearing for Delhi Police, informed the court that the department had acquired superbikes, after the issue cropped up during hearing of another case relating to robberies. However, Justice Sistani said superbikes were not necessary.

“We need superbikes on highways. What will you (police) do with superbikes in Delhi? If you get Harley Davidson, it will be difficult to even balance sometimes. A 100 CC bike is enough to chase snatchers or criminals.”

“We need more of presence and immediate action. Your presence will make them fear, and why should they not fear? Book them (the offenders) every time, they will stop doing,” he said.