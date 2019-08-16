Make toilets available at all places, HC tells Delhi govt

Toilets should be made available at all places for the public, especially women, the Delhi High Court said, while asking the government to “do the needful”.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar made the observation after a 61-year-old social worker prayed for directions to establish a hospital with maternal care and proper public toilets for women in south west Delhi’s Najafgarh.

With regard to a hospital in Najafgarh, the court was apprised that the Centre has sanctioned Rs 100 crore for constructing a 100-bed facility, which will be built by 2020. The bench disposed the petition, observing that the authorities have taken necessary steps.

During the hearing, the court expressed concern over the lack of government health facilities in the area and had posed a query to the counsel for the Delhi government about mohalla clinics there.

The Delhi government counsel had submitted that there are four mohalla clinics and two dispensaries in Najafgarh.

The court was hearing a PIL by Parmeshwari Devi, who had raised the “problem of not having a single government hospital in Najafgarh”.