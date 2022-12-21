Make-shift prayer hall vandalised by locals in Delhi’s Burari, police say no arrests

A make-shift prayer hall was vandalised by a group of local residents in North Delhi’s Burari area last week. The Delhi Police said the residents started protesting outside the private hall based on suspicion that the owner was forcing people to convert.

The incident took place on December 11 around 10 am in a hall run by a pastor in the area. A Sunday mass was being held when the protesters came. The protesters allegedly broke into the place and removed chairs and people from inside. Those inside the hall made a PCR call after the local residents interrupted the prayers.

A purported video from the area shows a group of 100-200 people protesting outside the prayer hall. They are seen removing chairs and benches and are heard shouting “Jai Shree Ram” and “Bharat Mata Ki Jai”.

Sagar Singh Kalsi, DCP (North), said the place is not a church but a private room or premises in Burari’s Baba Colony. “The residents had gathered under suspicion… We had sent adequate police staff to attend the PCR call and nothing cognisable was found. There was no forcible eviction of the owner or others. The protesters were removed and the place was vacated,” said the DCP.

No arrests or detentions have been made in the case. The police said the matter was resolved and no case was registered.