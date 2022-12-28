scorecardresearch
Make reporting time for exams same for all, Delhi govt directs schools to treat Sikh students equally

There were complaints from Sikh students that they were being asked to report for exams an hour before other students for inspection purposes as they wear 'kara' and 'kirpan'.

the Delhi government has directed all schools to make the reporting time for exams same for all students irrespective of their religion.

To avoid any possible discrimination against Sikh students based on their “articles of faith” and to protect the interests of the minority communities, the Delhi government has directed all schools to make the reporting time for exams same for all students irrespective of their religion.

According to officials, these guidelines were issued following the orders of the National Commission for Minorities in 2021. There were complaints from Sikh students that they were being asked to report for exams an hour before other students for inspection purposes as they wear kara (a bracelet, usually made of iron or steel) and kirpan (a small curved sword of any size, shape or metal).

The circular was issued by Dr Ritu Sharma, additional director, exams, department of education (DoE). “Reporting of examinations should be the same for all the students irrespective of their religion. Not to discriminate between the Sikh students and others on the basis of their articles of their faith and treat Sikh students as per the guidelines issued by the high court,” it directed the heads of all Delhi schools, including government, aided, private and unaided institutions.

In 2018, Delhi High Court permitted Sikh students to wear kara and kirpan inside the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) exam hall in a plea filed by Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee.

Pre-board exams for classes 10 and 12 in all government schools are likely to be conducted in January. The final term exams will be held in March.

First published on: 28-12-2022 at 11:07 IST
