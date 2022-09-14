Make Noida part of Delhi, AAP leader writes open letter to PM Modi

Aam Aadmi Party’s Gautam Buddh Nagar district president Bhupendra Singh Jadaun has written an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding the inclusion of Noida within the state of Delhi.

In the open letter dated September 12, posted from Jadaun’s twitter account, he has demanded that Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal has been providing basic amenities such as water, electricity, education, health and transport to the people of Delhi, which the residents of Gautam Buddh Nagar district (Noida) have been deprived of. “Just like Delhi, the people of Gautam Buddh Nagar should also be able to get free electricity, good education, the benefits of Farishte scheme; the women residents should be able to access transport free of cost; senior citizens able to go on pilgrimage for free; and they are not made to run around various offices to get their Aadhaar card, ration card or driving licence,” the letter reads.

Jadaun has stated that the residents of Noida should also get the right to elect their representatives in the local corporations, just like it happens in Delhi. Further, the residents living in urban and rural areas in the district should get the ownership rights of their land, while those who live in so-called illegal colonies should also get ownership rights along with basic amenities like in Delhi, he said.

The letter further states that the three civic body authorities (comprising Noida Authority, Greater Noida Authority, Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority) in Noida are steeped in corruption which has put a blot on the reputation of the region, and hence Noida should be brought under Delhi.