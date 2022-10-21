scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 21, 2022

‘Make in India’ lion sculptures to come up on 8 km stretch between Dhaula Kuan and Delhi airport

Tenders have been floated for the installation of the lion sculptures and the work on the 8 km stretch will be completed by November end, officials said

Initially, the lion sculptures will be installed on the airport NSG wing. “We have plans to install these sculptures to give the stretch an aesthetic look...Plans are to install them at different locations and we will begin with the NSG wing,” said a PWD official. (Representational/ PTI)

After installing national flags and statues of freedom fighters and developing roads on the ‘desh bhakti’ (patriotism) theme as part of its streetscaping project, the Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) is now planning to set up ‘Make in India’ lion sculptures on various locations on the stretch leading from Dhaula Kuan to Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport, officials said.

According to officials, the redevelopment and beautification work on the stretch, which is used by a large number of people, including tourists, diplomats and dignitaries visiting the national capital, is already on.

Initially, the lion sculptures will be installed on the airport NSG wing. "We have plans to install these sculptures to give the stretch an aesthetic look…Plans are to install them at different locations and we will begin with the NSG wing," said a PWD official.

A couple of months ago, after visiting the stretch, Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) Vinai Kumar Saxena had directed the PWD department to maintain and repair the pavements, remove garbage and improve horticulture on the road, saying that it could emerge as an iconic identity of the national capital.

PWD officials said that work on a 500m portion of the 8 km stretch from West End Gate 1 to 2 has been completed. Tenders have been floated for the installation of the lion sculptures. The work on the entire 8 km stretch will be completed by November end at an estimated cost of Rs 2.75 crore, said officials.

“The main aim behind the ‘aesthetic upgradation’ is to give a feel-good experience to people using the stretch and those visiting Delhi. As of now, the stretch sees traffic jams but there is no major congestion problem. There are a few problems with the symmetrical alignment of the stretch because of which the stretch sees traffic jams and this will be corrected. So, under this project, the road will be resurfaced and strengthened, and footpaths and drain lines are also being redeveloped,” an official said.

Besides, around 11 fountains will be installed on the traffic Islands and the roadside area will be decked up with all-weather plants in a landscaped pattern.

The PWD also plans to install marble statues on the traffic tri-junction and install art effects with colourful lights and designer street lamps and smart poles on the entire stretch.

First published on: 21-10-2022 at 10:16:04 am
