‘Make in Haryana’ Industrial Policy eyes future-ready industries with AI-driven ecosystem

A dedicated push for data centres and global capability centres (GCCs), which aim to leverage talent polls, an Artificial Intelligence-driven facilitation ecosystem that will automate investment blueprint generation and mega private industrial parks to house future-ready industries: these are among the highlights of ‘Make in Haryana’ Industrial Policy launched by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday. Aiming to draw Rs 5 lakh crore in investments, the policy aims to position Haryana as a powerhouse for future-ready manufacturing and emerging technologies, said officials.

Eyeing a transition from traditional manufacturing to innovation-led industrial growth, the CM unveiled the framework alongside nine new sector-specific policies in Gurgaon, officials underlined. “Investors now evaluate the overall ecosystem. They ask which state can make faster decisions, which state can provide trust and reliability, and which state can emerge as a long-term growth partner,” Saini said, calling “speed and trust” the government’s guiding principles.

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A central pillar of the newly-launched policy framework is its focus on next-generation technology, officials said. Among the nine sectoral policies introduced, the government has carved out dedicated strategies for data centres, electronics, emerging industries, and advanced manufacturing. New investments in “non-ToD” areas of Gurgaon, referring to non-transit oriented development zones, are in focus in the GCC & the Data Center Policies 2026 for the sectors related to emerging technologies, officials underlined. Demonstrating immediate industry backing, the state signed memorandums of understanding (MoUs) worth Rs 1.10 lakh crore on the very first day, which includes Rs 30,000 crore in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).

AI-enabled investment blueprints

From basic digitisation, the state has transitioned to “intelligent governance”, the CM said. A revamped “Single Window 2.0” system — the Intelligent Investment Facilitation Portal — has been launched, moving away from standard query mechanisms. It utilises a “Smart AI Agent” for conversational, real-time troubleshooting, as per the policy.

The portal features an AI-enabled Investment Blueprint generator, allowing investors to calculate potential incentives and regulatory requirements based on their specific inputs, alongside a single-click geographic information system-based land identification platform.

Moreover, the ‘Make in India’ Haryana policy marks a significant departure from previous industrial frameworks by scrapping the legacy A/B/C/D block categorisation system in favor of a simplified, transparent, and statewide incentive structure.

Among the key financial incentives introduced to woo mega projects are tax support, export relief and sustainability subsidies.

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Capital and tax support: Up to 30% capital subsidy, along with net state GST reimbursement to improve project viability.

Innovation boost: Research and Development (R&D) incentives of up to Rs 50 crore to promote innovation-led manufacturing and integration with global value chains.

Central scheme top-ups: A 50% top-up on incentives received under Centre’s schemes, such as the Production Linked Incentive (PLI).

Sustainability subsidies: Fiscal support for green manufacturing, including renewable energy adoption, zero liquid discharge systems, and carbon credit generation.

Export relief: Special one-time diversification support for export-oriented units affected by geopolitical disruptions.

Speed and trust: Addressing industry leaders, top executives, and foreign delegations, the CM emphasised that ease of doing business is no longer sufficient in a competitive global landscape and insisted on the need of speed and trust.

Industries and Commerce Minister Rao Narbir Singh said the objective is not just to maintain Haryana’s status as a manufacturing hub—contributing 3.6% to the national GDP despite occupying only 1.3% of the landmass—but to establish it as a leading centre for innovation, exports, and technology.

Signalling the intent to firmly place the state on the global investment map, the government also unveiled the logo and announced its upcoming Global Investors Summit, dubbed “Happening Haryana.”

Major companies that pledged investment commitments on Monday included the National Australia Bank (NAB) Global Innovation Center, Reliance MET City, India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA), Horizon Industrial Parks, and Sumitomo Corporation India, among others.

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Anant Raj Limited signed an MoU with the Haryana government to invest ₹20,000 crore in large-scale data center infrastructure. The project is expected to generate 6,000 jobs, significantly expanding the company’s footprint as it works toward an ambitious target of 307 MW total IT capacity by Financial Year 32.