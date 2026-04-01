‘Make him famous’ post: Why Delhi HC castigated Richa Chadha, news platforms for ‘unverified’ allegations against PwC partner

The Delhi High Court castigated news platforms as well as actress and producer Richa Chadha for amplifying alleged unverified allegations against a partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), saying such amplification “acts as a catalyst for public shaming and digital vigilantism”.

While Chadha had sought that she be deleted from among the defendant parties in the suit, given that she has deleted her post, the court refused to accede to the request on March 20.

Justice Vikas Mahajan observed, “The endorsement and amplification of an unverified allegation, accompanied by the instigatory text ‘Make him famous’, transcends mere free expression and acts as a catalyst for public shaming and digital vigilantism. A public figure, such as (Chadha), bears a legal and moral responsibility to verify… facts before leveraging her platform to amplify grave accusations. The Court is, prima facie, of the view that endorsement of unverified allegations has inflicted immediate, exponential, and incalculable harm on the plaintiff’s reputation.”