Make conman Sukesh BJP national president, send him to Modi rallies: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday hit back at the BJP for calling him “anti-Hindu” for naming former minister Rajendra Pal Gautam as one of Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP’s) star campaigners for the upcoming Delhi civic polls and said that the saffron party should make alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar its national president.

“These days, they (have) brought one Sukesh Chandrashekhar as their star campaigner to gain votes. They should make him the national president, his presence will bring more crowds at PM Modi ji’s rally and roadshow,” Kejriwal said.

Also Read | Delhi CM launches WhatsApp number, asks people to contribute financially to pay yoga teachers

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal said, “These days, he (Sukesh) is saying the exact lines and words of BJP and its leaders. BJP in its press conference says a lie detector test of Kejriwal should be conducted and he also repeats the same sentence.”

“They are asking for votes by abusing me and calling me names like Kejriwal is evil, terrorist, Khalistani etc…I want to ask them, show five works you have done to the people and ask them to vote on that basis. Ye sab kar ke vote nahi milta. (Nobody gets votes like this) We ask for votes on the basis of the work we have done and fulfil our promises,” said Kejriwal.

Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kejriwal said, “I heard, these days, people are not coming to Modiji’s sabhas, rally and roadshow. Only 700 people attended his roadshow in Vadodara. From next time, when Modiji holds a roadshow, he stands on one side of the gate and Sukesh should be made to stand on the other side, at least people will come in large numbers to listen to his concocted stories…He has so many fake stories to tell, people will not vote for him but they will come to listen to his fake stories…BJP should make him its national president. At least PM will have crowd in their roadshows and public rallies.”

Chandrashekar, who is currently in jail, last week wrote multiple letters to Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Vinai Kumar Saxena, alleging jailed AAP leader Satyendar Jain took Rs 50 crore from him as ‘protection money’. He also alleged that he is being threatened and will expose Kejriwal and AAP.

Further attacking BJP and responding to its allegations that Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia spent crores and changed multiple mobile phones to escape the Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigation into Delhi’s excise policy, Kejriwal said, “Put him in jail if he has done anything wrong. ED and CBI have become film production companies. ED and CBI directors are not investigation directors…(but) film directors. PMO produces the film, scripts are written here and the films are directed by CBI-ED. I want to tell them, if anyone has done corruption, arrest them and put them behind bars. Stop planting false and fabricated stories. They are writing such good scripts that even Bollywood has failed before them.”

Advertisement

Rajendra Pal Gautam, the former Delhi social welfare minister, had resigned from his post after a controversy broke out over a ‘conversion event’ he participated in where around 10,000 people embraced Buddhism.