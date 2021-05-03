Make all efforts to help staff who urgently need oxygen, beds: Delhi Police Special CP

Family members of Covid patients wait to get empty cylinders filled with medical oxygen outside an oxygen filling centre, at Bhogal, in New Delhi, Sunday, May 2, 2021. (Express Photo By Amit Mehra)

Days after the daughter of a Delhi Police head constable died due to Covid-19, Special Commissioner of Police Sivagami Sundari Nanda has directed Additional CPs – headquarters, general administration and personal – to help their staff if they have urgent requirement of oxygen, medicine or hospital beds.

In the directions, which have come from the Special CP (headquarters, GA), Nanda also referred to the head constable.

“If an HC requires a bed for his daughter, the matter should have been brought to the knowledge of the district DCP and then the JCP of range spoken to. Our office is convinced that the child should be brought to the Delhi Police Covid care centre at Rohini or Shahdara or Sant Nirankari Mission Covid centre at Burari… instead of keeping the child at home till the bed is available,” Nanda states.

She adds, “As verbally instructed by me earlier, this is to reiterate that each branch will have a nodal officer under whom there will be

a group of people assigned for speaking to staff of that particular branch who are Covid positive/under isolation to ascertain his wellness and also any requirement for help.”

Special CP Nanda also states, “Any emergency should be brought to the notice of branch DCP. It is the responsibility of DCP to ensure that this critical need is attended to and any problem in providing help is brought to the notice of the Additional CP concerned for further necessary action. This work of critical help will not be limited to just conveying a message to the local SHO or district DCP concerned, and then not pursuing it. It should be understood that all field officers are extremely pre-occupied at this point of time and, hence, it is our responsibility to ensure that staff under our supervision get the best hospital help.”

In the last three weeks, a special CP-rank officer, three JCPs and five district DCPs have tested positive for Covid. There are almost 2,700 police personnel infected at the moment, and so far over 40 personnel have died of the virus. “Over 100 police personnel posted at the Delhi Police Headquarters have tested positive,” an officer said.

Nanda directed all additional CPs to meticulously brief their staff, that they do not waste time, and be prompt in helping urgent requirements of oxygen, medicine, hospital bed etc. “This is for very strict compliance,” she added.