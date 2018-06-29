Major’s wife killed: Knife, ashes of T-shirt recovered, claim cops

Major Nikhil Rai Handa is accused of killing Shailza Major Nikhil Rai Handa is accused of killing Shailza

Four days after the arrest of an Army Major in connection with the murder of another Army Major’s wife, Delhi Police claimed to have recovered a knife and remnants (ashes) of a burnt T-shirt from a roadside jungle near Meerut.

Police said a team of west district police took the accused, Major Nikhil Rai Handa, to Meerut on Thursday. They took him to a detour of the highway and places he allegedly roamed after allegedly killing Shailza Dwivedi.

Shailza, wife of Major Amit Dwivedi, was found with her throat slit near Delhi Cantt Metro Station on Saturday.

According to police, after killing Shailza, Handa went to Meerut Cantonment so that the case could be tried by the Army board. Before he got there, he threw the knife and changed his clothes, claimed police.

At the same place, he burnt the T-shirt he wore while commiting the crime. Police have recovered CCTV images of his car’s movement at Daurala Toll near Meerut. “It’s a bigger knife, which is often used in the kitchen. Some dust particles were stuck on the knife, which might have mixed with the bloodstains due to the rain. We will send the knife and the remnants of the cloth to the forensic lab ,” said an officer. Police had earlier recovered a pocket knife from Handa’s car.

Police said Shailza’s umbrella and hand purse are yet to be recovered. On Friday, his four-day police remand will end. Police sources said that almost all evidence relating to the crime have been recovered. On Wednesday, police had said that Handa was not cooperating with them during questioning.

