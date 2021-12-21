Majority of Omicron cases in Delhi have travel history to UAE

Majority of people who have so far tested positive for the Omicron variant of Covid in Delhi have a travel history to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), it is learnt.

Delhi has recorded 24 Omicron cases so far. As per data shared by sources for 22 of the cases, 19 were international travellers while three contracted it after they came in contact with those who returned from abroad. Of the 19, 10 have a travel history to the UAE, four to the UK, two to South Africa, two to Tanzania, while one came from Zimbabwe.

Amid the increase in cases, especially of the Omicron variant, the Delhi government has decided to conduct genome sequencing of all fresh cases. The tests are conducted at the National Centre of Disease Control, Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences, and Lok Nayak Hospital. Sources said these hospitals have conducted genome sequencing of about 320 samples, of which 11% were Omicron, 49% were Delta and 40% were ‘other’.

The capital Monday recorded 91 cases with a positivity rate of 0.20%. Data shows positivity rate, daily new cases, cumulative new cases, and bed occupancy are also seeing an uptick. As per data, on December 1, daily bed occupancy was 111, while it was 197 on Monday. Positivity rate has jumped from 0.07% to 0.20%, cumulative fatality rate is 1.74% and recovery rate is 98.23%.

The government said 30,000 Covid beds are ready, with 100 beds per ward to be arranged as and when required on a two-week notice — taking the total bed capacity to over 64,000. Also, 6,800 ICUs will be ready soon.

It is also focusing on boosting manpower for Covid management by giving special training to students, nurses, paramedics. CM Arvind Kejriwal directed health officers to ensure there is no shortage of medicines and equipment.