Major traffic snarl in Nehru Place after portion of road caves in

After heavy rain on Thursday caused massive water-logging in several parts of the city, especially in south Delhi, commuters travelling through Nehru Place Friday were stuck in a traffic snarl for hours after a portion of the road in the area caved in.

Police sources said the cave-in was close to the Nehru Place flyover, just after Savitri Cinema. As a result, other major roads also saw slow-moving traffic.

Asad, an auto-rickshaw driver said, “Delhi’s traffic is never a pleasure and it always gets worse in the monsoon. The waterlogging causes extreme inconvenience and it is very frustrating to deal with, especially when your job entails being on the road for long hours.”

DCP (traffic) Hemendra Singh said there was a major problem during peak hours but traffic personnel managed to divert commuters coming from Ring Road towards Greater Kailash. “Commuters coming towards Savitri Cinema can either take the route to Greater Kailash or take a U-turn after crossing Paras Cinema flyover to go towards East of Kailash or Lajpat Nagar. Many commuters are using these routes as we have blocked traffic from the affected part,” said Singh.

He also said the civic agencies were yet to rectify the problem and it will take two to three days more before traffic can flow smoothly on the stretch.

Reacting to the cave-in, the Public Works Department (PWD) said, “The daily service of the road is not under the PWD. These pipelines are not owned by the agency. We are always blamed for bad roads… We don’t supply water, we don’t own any pipelines. Every bad road gets labelled as a PWD road even when the agency has nothing to do with the problem.”

He added, “The MCD does not clean the drains and they end up getting clogged by sewage. Instead of admitting their fault, the MCD blames the PWD,” said the official.

Two horses electrocuted in Gurgaon

Two horses were electrocuted earlier this week in Gurgaon after they stepped on live wires lying on the ground in Sohna Road. A case was registered in the matter against the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam, Sohna, under Section 429 (mischief by killing or maiming animals) of the IPC Thursday, said police.

The incident took place Wednesday night. The horses, which were used to pull marriage carts, were being taken to Palwal after a function. The owner, Arvind, said, “There were broken wires lying on the Palwal road. The three boys on the cart did not spot the wires as it was dark. By the time they saw the wires, it was too late to save the horses. They managed to jump off in the nick of time.”

ASI Krishan Kumar, the investigating officer in the case, said, “The post-mortem confirms that the animals were electrocuted.”

