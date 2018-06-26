Major held for murder of colleague’s wife: Fled to Meerut as he wanted Army to probe case, say police

Images from a CCTV camera at a toll plaza purportedly show vehicle of the accused. Images from a CCTV camera at a toll plaza purportedly show vehicle of the accused.

Major Nikhil Rai Handa, arrested for allegedly murdering another officer’s wife, had fled to Meerut so he could surrender before the Army where he hoped for an internal probe and a fair hearing, police sources have claimed. Police claimed Handa had been posted in Meerut for three years and knew people there.

According to police sources, Handa also met a lawyer hours after allegedly killing Shailza Dwivedi. Police further claimed that Handa even “called a woman after the incident and told her what he had done”, but she chided him and asked him not to call her again. Police said they are likely to question the woman in the coming days.

Shailza, wife of Major Amit Dwivedi, was found dead near Delhi Cantt Metro station Saturday. A day later, Handa was arrested from Meerut. Police said he had been in touch with his family, but did not specify if he had mentioned the incident.

Police said they got their first lead from a CCTV camera at a toll plaza near Meerut, which captured his vehicle. “A team from the west police staff was dispatched to Meerut, which found the Honda City parked outside the Army mess. The team laid a trap and waited for him outside,” said a police officer.

“He came outside a few hours later and was about to leave when the team nabbed him. He was planning to dispose of the car at the Meerut scrap market,” claimed an officer.

Police claimed Handa had also tried to destroy evidence earlier. “Once he reached home, he wiped bloodstains from the bonnet and smashed Shailza’s phone with a stone. He burnt his clothes and dumped them along with the phone at a garbage dump near his house in Saket,” alleged the officer.

Police claimed to have recovered some items, including a broken phone. “Shailza’s purse, umbrella and a small basket are yet to be recovered,” said DCP (west) Vijay Kumar.

Police said they are trying to recover a towel Handa allegedly used to wipe blood off the knife used in the murder.

Police also said that a few minutes before he allegedly killed Shailza, Handa called his wife and put her on speaker to show Shailza he was having marital discord because of her. “This led to a heated argument and he allegedly slit her throat,” alleged an officer.

