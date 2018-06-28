Major Handa, accused of murder handing out wrong info: Police

Major Nikhil Rai Handa was nabbed from Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut on Sunday. Major Nikhil Rai Handa was nabbed from Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut on Sunday.

Army Major Nikhil Rai Handa, arrested for allegedly killing another Major’s wife, is “misleading” investigators, who took him to Meerut to ascertain the places he visited after the incident, police have said. DCP (west district) Vijay Kumar said Handa, who was arrested from Meerut on Sunday for allegedly killing 35-year-old Shailza Dwivedi, had been furnishing incorrect information in a bid to mislead the investigating team.

Shailza’s throat was slit and she was run over, allegedly by Handa, near Delhi Cantt Metro station on Saturday. Police claim he had befriended her on social media, while her family has said he was obsessed with her. “Handa had met his brother after the incident and they travelled from CR Park to Akshardham in the former’s car. His brother told police that Handa had said he was involved in a road accident, and did not mention the incident involving Shailza. Handa went to a couple of places in Delhi and Meerut, where he is believed to have dumped the weapon used in the murder. But the knife is yet to be found,” a senior police officer said.

Police are also yet to recover remains of a towel which Handa allegedly used to wipe bloodstains from his car, before burning the piece of cloth.

According to police, Handa had allegedly run his car over the woman to make it look like an accident.

Police said that after the incident, Handa called a woman whom he had met through dating site quackquack.in. He not only had several fake Facebook accounts, but also used to befriend women on dating sites through fake profiles, police alleged.

“He had befriended a woman, a resident of Patel Nagar, through the dating site a couple of years ago. The woman had come out of a bad marriage,” the official alleged. Police claimed the woman told them that Handa expressed “anger” after killing Shailza, but she did not believe he had actually killed someone.

