5 from J&K held for robbing mobile shop employee of Rs 15 lakh and 22 iPhones

An FIR on the charge of dacoity was registered at Timarpur police station. (File Photo)

Five persons, including three women, have been arrested for allegedly robbing a mobile shop employee of Rs 15 lakh and 22 iPhones after falsely accusing him of molestation near Majnu Ka Tila earlier this month, police said.

The accused are residents of Jammu and Kashmir and the alleged mastermind remains absconding, they added. Police identified those arrested as Hashu Bibi (23), Juna Begum (31), Maneeva Akhtar (24), Mohammad Farooq and Tariq Hussain.

According to police, complainant Ramesh Lal of Jammu (39) told investigators he was travelling from Jammu to Delhi on the night of February 16-17 with cash and the phones. Around 7.15 am on February 17, after alighting near Majnu Ka Tila, three men and women each – who had travelled in the same bus – allegedly surrounded him, levelled false accusations of molestation and snatched his bags.