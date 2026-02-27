5 from J&K held for robbing mobile shop employee of Rs 15 lakh and 22 iPhones

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Five persons, including three women, have been arrested for allegedly robbing a mobile shop employee of Rs 15 lakh and 22 iPhones after falsely accusing him of molestation near Majnu Ka Tila earlier this month, police said.
The accused are residents of Jammu and Kashmir and the alleged mastermind remains absconding, they added. Police identified those arrested as Hashu Bibi (23), Juna Begum (31), Maneeva Akhtar (24), Mohammad Farooq and Tariq Hussain.
According to police, complainant Ramesh Lal of Jammu (39) told investigators he was travelling from Jammu to Delhi on the night of February 16-17 with cash and the phones. Around 7.15 am on February 17, after alighting near Majnu Ka Tila, three men and women each – who had travelled in the same bus – allegedly surrounded him, levelled false accusations of molestation and snatched his bags.
While the three men fled with the bag containing the cash and phones, bystanders helped detain them and handed them over to the police.
An FIR on the charge of dacoity was registered at Timarpur police station.
During questioning, police said the women named one Parvez as the mastermind behind the operation. “They said the three men, including Parvez, had most likely returned to Jammu… Three teams were dispatched to Jammu… several raids were conducted but none could be found…,” said DCP (North) Raja Banthia.
“During technical analysis of the phones of the accused, Farooq’s location was found to be in Chandigarh… he was going to meet an advocate to seek anticipatory bail. He was arrested on February 20,” he added.
Hussain, meanwhile, was arrested on February 25 after an eight-day search from the forested area of Farole village in Udhampur. Police recovered Rs 2 lakh from him. After his questioning, Rs 13 lakh in cash and 21 iPhones were found buried near a cattle shed, police added.
