Sunday, July 24, 2022

Majnu Ka Tila, Chandni Chowk to be redeveloped as mega food hubs: Delhi CM Kejriwal

Kejriwal said the AAP-led government, in the last six-seven years, has created job opportunities for about 12-13 lakh people in Delhi, and will generate 20 lakh more jobs in the coming years.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
Updated: July 24, 2022 6:32:38 pm
How intersection of faiths gave Manju Ka Tilla its nameMajnu Ka Tila. (Express File Photo by Praveen Khanna)

The Delhi government is planning to develop food hubs across the city in a phased manner. In the first phase, North Delhi’s Majnu Ka Tila, known as the national capital’s ‘Little Tibet’, and the Chandni Chowk market, known for its street food, will be redeveloped as mega food hubs.

Announcing the initiative, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, “Unemployment is increasing across the country, including several youths in Delhi (who are without jobs). Thus, to boost employment and promote Delhi’s food joints, we have decided to develop food hubs. With the development of these hubs, business will increase, revenue will be boosted and a large number of new employment opportunities will be generated.”

Kejriwal said the AAP-led government, in the last six-seven years, has created job opportunities for about 12-13 lakh people in Delhi, and will generate 20 lakh more jobs in the coming years.

He said that after extensive research, consultations and several meetings with market associations, they have selected Majnu Ka Tila and Chandni Chowk. “These two iconic markets will be developed on a pilot basis in the first phase, and after that other food hubs and joints will follow,” he said.

Under this project, the government will develop the physical infrastructure of the market, improve roads, and work on the electricity, water and the sanitation system. Besides this, the government also aims to focus on implementing guidelines for food safety and hygiene, and to work on the branding of these hubs to bring them at par with international standards, so people coming to Delhi from across the globe can enjoy them.

The CM added that Delhi is known as the food capital of India. “All types of food, from Asian, Italian to South Indian, are available here in Delhi. So, we want to promote our food at the national and international level.”

To select architecture consultants and contractors for the project, the government will conduct a design competition in the next six weeks, where designs will be invited from the country’s top firms.

“In the next 12 weeks, the architectural design will be finalised, and contracts will be granted to start work on the food hubs. After the development of these two markets, the government will identify and develop others in the next phase,” said Kejriwal.

The project will be executed by the Delhi tourism department and Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC).

Sources in the government also said the government has plans to conduct food festivals in Delhi once the hubs are developed. The ‘Redevelopment of Dilli Food Hubs’ was announced under the government’s 2022-23 budget. The government also has plans to set up food trucks and promote cloud kitchens in Delhi.

Furthermore, the government is also going to conduct a month-long shopping festival across Delhi from January-end to February 28. Heavy discounts, cultural programmes, concerts, gaming, food walks and other entertainment activities will be held. “It is going to be mega-event…,” Kejriwal had said earlier.

More from Delhi

The government is also working on modules for education and basic food safety and hygiene training. Monthly audits to check quality assurance, maintenance of civic infrastructure, and health-safety measures will be conducted, said a government official.

