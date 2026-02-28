Two arrested for teen’s murder near Majlis Park metro, police say accused avenged a 2025 murder

Two men have been arrested in connection with the murder of a 17-year-old boy near Majlis Park Metro station earlier this month, police said.

Officers termed it a “premeditated act of revenge” linked to a previous case of murder in which the teenager was an accused.

According to the police, a call was received on February 12 at Adarsh Nagar police station regarding a fire and a child’s body found near the Majlis Park metro station’s parking lot. Officers reached the spot and found a charred body. The body was subsequently identified by his family members.

His sister later told police that he had earlier been sent to a juvenile home in connection with a 2025 murder and released on bail on January 31. She also alleged that her brother had been receiving threats from a neighbour of the victim, police said. According to the sister, the teen had left home on February 11 and did not return, they said.