Two arrested for teen’s murder near Majlis Park metro, police say accused avenged a 2025 murder

Two men have been arrested in connection with the murder of a 17-year-old boy near Majlis Park Metro station earlier this month, police said.
Officers termed it a “premeditated act of revenge” linked to a previous case of murder in which the teenager was an accused.
According to the police, a call was received on February 12 at Adarsh Nagar police station regarding a fire and a child’s body found near the Majlis Park metro station’s parking lot. Officers reached the spot and found a charred body. The body was subsequently identified by his family members.
His sister later told police that he had earlier been sent to a juvenile home in connection with a 2025 murder and released on bail on January 31. She also alleged that her brother had been receiving threats from a neighbour of the victim, police said. According to the sister, the teen had left home on February 11 and did not return, they said.
An FIR under BNS sections 103(1) (murder) and 238(a) (causing disappearance of evidence of offence or giving false information to screen offender) was registered at Adarsh Nagar police station, police said.
On February 17, the police received a tip-off regarding one of the accused and arrested him. “During questioning, he told police that he, along with another man, was involved in the teen’s murder. The second accused was subsequently arrested,” said DCP (Northwest), Bhisham Singh.
The police found that the teen and his friends had allegedly stabbed to death a neighbour of one of the accused in August last year. “The 2025 murder victim was returning from work when the teen and his friends had been allegedly drinking. He told the boys not to make a ruckus… Furious, the boy and his friends stabbed the man several times,” said a senior officer.
Months later, after the teen was released on bail, the two accused convinced him to drink with them. “On the night of February 11, while drinking, the teen allegedly confessed to his involvement in the man’s murder in 2025 and further revealed his intention to eliminate one of the accused men too. Enraged, Gaurav hatched a the plot to kill him,” said DCP Singh.
According to investigators, the accused allegedly hit the boy repeatedly on the head with a stone, after which they poured petrol on his body and set it on fire in an attempt to destroy evidence. Police said none of the accused has any criminal record.
