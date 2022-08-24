scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 23, 2022

Maintaining monuments under our purview at Mehrauli park, says ASI

These include the Mandi Mosque, Balban and Jamali Kamali Tomb, the area between these two tombs, Rajon ki Baoli, and the meeting point of Jahanpanah Qila and Qila Rai Pithora.

ASI sources said there is an encroachment issue, but as it is not an “enforcing agency”, its role is limited. (Representational/Archive)

A day after the Delhi High Court reprimanded the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) for the “pathetic” condition of monuments at Mehrauli Archaeological Park, and asked for a status report, the agency said “it will follow the court’s direction in letter and spirit”, and submit a status report soon.

Speaking to The Indian Express Tuesday, ASI officials said, “There are about 80 monuments in the entire area, out of which only five fall under the purview of the ASI.” These include the Mandi Mosque, Balban and Jamali Kamali Tomb, the area between these two tombs, Rajon ki Baoli, and the meeting point of Jahanpanah Qila and Qila Rai Pithora. The agency said there are multiple stakeholders in the area, which include the Delhi state archaeology department and the Delhi Waqf Board, while the park comes under the purview of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA).

While hearing a petition filed by the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage, the court had remarked: “The monuments are in a pathetic state and not being maintained.” The court stressed that “it is the duty of ASI to protect and preserve monuments”, while directing it to file a status report about all monuments of historical importance in the area.

ASI sources said there is an encroachment issue, but as it is not an “enforcing agency”, its role is limited. On its part, ASI officials said, they have been maintaining the five monuments, and if more needs to be done, they will certainly look at it. Asked about other monuments, which may be under other agencies, ASI said, “If any written requests are made to us, we can look at it on case-to-case basis, subject to approval.”

First published on: 24-08-2022 at 02:47:23 am
